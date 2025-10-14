Donate
Help Wanted

California, the nation’s most populous state, struggles with a shortage of health care workers to meet the demands of its aging and diverse residents. This series assesses whether recommendations made by state, labor, academic, and industry representatives have eased the state’s need for doctors, nurses, behavioral health providers, and community health workers.

Featured Story

California’s Primary Care Shortage Persists Despite Ambitious Moves To Close Gap

May 1, 2025

The state has in recent years embraced several initiatives recommended in an influential health care workforce report, including alternative payment arrangements for primary care doctors to earn more. Despite increasing residency programs, student debt forgiveness, and tuition-free medical school, California is unlikely to meet patient demand, observers say.

California’s Nursing Shortage Is Getting Worse. Front-Line Workers Blame Management.

October 8, 2025

California’s nursing shortage is projected to worsen, and hospitals say funding cuts will only add strain. But front-line nurses blame heavy workloads, not a shortage, for driving workers away.

As California’s Behavioral Health Workforce Buckles, Help Is Years Away

August 6, 2025

California has put a greater focus on behavioral health workers, but a huge spike in demand, an aging workforce, and employee burnout continue to hamper mental health and substance use treatment. The state is tapping Medicaid funds to train, recruit, and retain workers, but it will be a long time before the impacts are evident.

California Looked to Them To Close Health Disparities, Then It Backpedaled

July 28, 2025

A statewide initiative to formalize the role of community health workers and expand their ranks was meant to improve the health of underserved communities, particularly Hispanic populations, who often experience higher rates of chronic illnesses. But years in, California has abandoned a certification program and rescinded public support.

