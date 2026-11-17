(Maria Fabrizio for WPLN and KFF Health News)

Jael Samano’s recent move from Illinois to Wisconsin after college changed a lot of things in her life.

It brought a new job as an environmental consultant and a new housing situation — living on her own for the first time.

Those were expected changes. But it wasn’t until she saw her therapist, shortly before moving, that she realized how relocating out of state would also change her healthcare. She’d have to find new providers and learn a new health insurance system through her employer.

When it comes to finding mental and physical health providers, “I’ve definitely started to realize that it’s a little bit more important than I initially thought,” she said. “I feel so adult-y saying it, but it’s definitely at the top of my list right now.”

Moving to a new state can change the insurance options and even the kind of healthcare you have access to.

The QTip: Before you move, find out what healthcare access you might gain — or lose — in your new state.

Here’s what to keep in mind before you make a move across state lines, especially if you are under 30:

Check Your Insurance Options, Including Medicaid

If you won’t have insurance through work or school, you can go to healthcare.gov to see what’s available in your new state. Moving is a “qualifying life event,” so you can sign up for a new Affordable Care Act plan even outside open enrollment season.

But keep in mind: Medicaid eligibility in particular varies by state. The government-run health coverage provides free or low-cost care to people with lower incomes or disabilities. In 40 states and Washington, D.C., Medicaid covers unmarried people making up to $22,000 a year. But in other states that haven’t expanded Medicaid under Obamacare — including Texas, Tennessee, and Florida — it is extremely hard to qualify for Medicaid if you are single and don’t have children. (KFF’s Medicaid fact sheets break it down by state.)

“Medicaid can be an important source of coverage for people in transition,” said Jennifer Tolbert, deputy director of the Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured at KFF, a health information nonprofit that includes KFF Health News. “If you need Medicaid as a source of coverage, you should not move to states that have not adopted the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion.”

Also, federal work requirements for Medicaid take effect in most states in 2027, which means that many people will have more paperwork to keep Medicaid coverage.

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Staying on Mom’s or Dad’s Health Plan Can Be an Option

If you are a young adult and on a parent’s health insurance plan, you can usually keep that coverage until the end of the year in which you turn 26, no matter where you move. But if you plan on keeping insurance through a parent, you may have a limited network of providers in a new state.

A limited number of states have also extended the age limit beyond 26. In Florida, for example, if you meet certain criteria, you can stay on a parent’s health plan until age 30, but you have to remain a resident of Florida or be a student. Several states also allow you to stay on a parent’s health plan past age 26 if you have a disability.

Healthcare Access Varies, Too

The healthcare you can legally access can be different from state to state, too.

For example, 40 states allow residents to buy marijuana for medicinal purposes. (About two dozen allow it for recreational use.) Most others allow CBD usage, although Idaho and Kansas have banned marijuana in all forms, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Abortion access also varies by state. Thirteen states have banned abortion altogether; six others have cutoffs in the first trimester, according to KFF. Even if you don’t think you’ll ever choose abortion care, restrictions have kept some women from getting medical help with miscarriages.

“If you’re moving to a new state and you’re considering making this kind of change, it’s important to research and know what your options are before you get there, not once you get there and you can’t make changes,” said Alina Salganicoff, director of the Women’s Health Policy Program at KFF.

People and Policy

You might be able to see a remote provider, such as a therapist, after you move. Some states recognize providers licensed elsewhere, usually through multistate licensure compacts or telehealth registries. But in many cases, a provider has to be licensed in the state where the patient or client is located. Ask your providers before you move whether they’ll be able to keep offering care remotely.

Emily Siner at Nashville Public Radio contributed to this report.

HealthQ is a health series from reporters Cara Anthony and Blake Farmer, approachable guides to an unapproachable healthcare system. It’s a collaboration between Nashville Public Radio and KFF Health News.