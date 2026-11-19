Letters to the Editor is a periodic feature. We welcome all comments and will publish a selection. We edit for length and clarity and require full names.

Reader Recipe Exchange

Just saw Rachana Pradhan’s Nov. 13 “The Week in Brief” newsletter (“He Was Diagnosed With Cancer. Then His Medicaid Was Thrown Into Question”). Nice reporting out of Nebraska! Tongue-in-cheek, she asked for Thanksgiving Day recipe submissions. So, below is my recipe for roasted carrots and green sauce. A tasty, veggie-forward side:

Roasted Rainbow Carrots with Green Sauce

Ingredients

For the carrots:

Rainbow carrots, with about 1 inch of green tops left attached

Extra-virgin olive oil, for coating

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the green sauce:

1 small bunch cilantro, tough stems trimmed

1 small bunch parsley, tough stems trimmed

3 oil-packed anchovy fillets

1 small garlic clove, crushed

⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil

5 Tbs. fresh lemon juice

2 tsps. Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Prepare the oven and carrots. Heat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper. Trim the carrot greens, leaving about 1 inch attached. I like keeping this little bit of green because it crisps up deliciously in the oven. Scrub the carrots, leaving the skins on, and wash carefully around the tops. Pat dry. Halve any thick carrots lengthwise so they cook evenly. Season and roast. Place the carrots on the prepared pan. Drizzle with olive oil, lightly coating the attached greens as well. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer with space between them. Roast for 20–30 minutes, turning halfway through, until deeply caramelized and fork-tender. Larger carrots may need additional time. Make the green sauce. Combine the cilantro, parsley, anchovies, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard in a blender or food processor. Purée until nearly smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper, keeping in mind that the anchovies already add salt. Serve. Transfer the warm carrots to a serving platter and spoon some of the green sauce over them, leaving the crisp tops exposed. Serve the remaining sauce on the side.

— Andy DiAntonio, director of communications for the National Health Law Program; Washington, D.C.

Voices Across the Political Spectrum

I’m writing about Bram Sable-Smith’s Oct. 29 article, “The Campaign To Defend Trans Healthcare in Missouri Is Slow Going, on Purpose,” which NPR and its member stations carried as a top story five days before Missouri voted to reject Amendment 3.

In the interest of disclosure: I’m the executive director of LGB Courage Coalition, a lesbian, and a former case manager at Washington University’s pediatric gender center, and I supported the measure’s restrictions on pediatric gender medicine. I’m not asking you to take my side. I only expect you to hold such articles to the highest standards.

First, an unchallenged medical claim. The story fact-checked the canvasser’s remark about surgeries with insurance claims data. A few paragraphs later, the canvasser told a voter that puberty blockers are reversible. Voters are persuaded on the page, and that claim had no context. The United Kingdom’s systematic reviews that led to bipartisan restrictions, the Swedish review, and a report from the Department of Health and Human Services titled “Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices” all have rated the evidence for these interventions as low certainty and identified unresolved questions about long-term effects, including bone density and fertility. Whether blockers are fully reversible is contested. A story about persuading undecided voters shouldn’t let a contested claim do the persuading without noting the dispute.

Second, balance. The only voice on the other side was a voter whose view was summarized in one sentence. Across this cycle’s Amendment 3 coverage, supporters of the gender-medicine provisions appeared almost entirely as Republican officials and religious leaders. Missing were the gay, lesbian, and left-leaning clinicians, whistleblowers, and detransitioners who supported restrictions on evidence grounds. Their absence told readers the debate is faith against science, when the systematic reviews say otherwise.

— Jamie Reed, executive director of the LGB Courage Coalition; St. Louis

A Referendum Rerun

I appreciate your coverage of this issue (“Midterm Voters Split on Abortion and Trans Healthcare Ballot Questions,” Nov. 5). I just wanted to point out something that was not mentioned in your article. In Missouri, the state legislature banned gender-affirming care for minors in 2023. When the ballot measure to restrict abortion and ban gender-affirming care for minors was presented to the public, it was pointed out that you would be voting to ban something that was already banned. I believe this may have influenced those who voted against the measure. Just thought this should be mentioned for context.

— Jeffrey Best; St. Louis

Shoring Up Critical Care for Children

Katheryn Houghton’s article “Hospital Beds for the Nation’s Sickest Kids Are Disappearing” (Oct. 28) discusses the closures of pediatric units at rural hospitals. I wanted to let your readers know about the Emergency Medical Services for Children Innovation and Improvement Center, which provides pediatric readiness training and other resources to emergency departments and emergency medical services, including in rural areas. The National Pediatric Readiness Project provides assessment and resources for emergency departments to address gaps in pediatric emergency care, and the National Pediatric Readiness Quality Initiative Collaborative helps rural and resource-limited EDs improve care delivery.

Improving pediatric readiness in emergency rooms is associated with a 76% lower mortality rate in sick children and a 60% lower mortality rate in injured kids. While these resources don’t create pediatric units or inpatient beds, they can help rural providers feel more comfortable and better prepared to treat their youngest patients.

— Allee Mead; Grand Forks, North Dakota

Addressing the Rural Doctor Shortage

Ashley Mizuo’s article “States Offer Perks To Attract Healthcare Workers to Rural Areas — With a Catch” (Nov. 16) focused on the shortage of doctors in rural areas.

The problem is that medical schools in the United States are not producing enough doctors. That number needs to grow by about 10%.

Foreign-born and -educated doctors are helping to meet the shortfall. Yet we are contributing to a doctor shortage in their home countries. Not only are we taking doctors from countries that are more likely to need them, but those countries also use their resources to educate and train them. Meanwhile, we have American students turned down for med school because there aren’t enough spots. So it’s a double whammy.

In my experience, the quality of foreign doctors is not always up to our standards, especially those trained in less-developed countries. My husband and I each had a bad experience. One doctor prescribed the wrong medications for my husband as he was being discharged from the hospital. She seemed unaware of what she was supposed to prescribe and asked me. My husband had been hospitalized before, and no one had ever asked me what meds he should be prescribed when leaving the hospital.

The other incident is a bit more frightening because it involved a potential rabies exposure. At another hospital, a foreign-born doctor gave me an incorrect schedule for follow-up rabies shots. Had my husband not received a correct schedule from a different doctor, I would not have known anything was amiss.

Please push the idea for med schools to increase their incoming class size and for residency programs to expand.

— Lesley Lavalleye; Potomac, Maryland