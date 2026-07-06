New Medicaid Work Rule Means More Opportunities To Lose Coverage

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Too sick to work? You may have to prove it. Next year, Medicaid recipients will have to start showing documentation such as a doctor’s note to avoid a new work requirement. KFF Health News correspondent Sam Whitehead broke down the rule and exceptions on WAMU’s Health Hub on July 1.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This story also ran on WAMU. It can be republished for free.

Study, work, or volunteer: That’s what many people will have to do to keep their Medicaid starting next year, according to new rules issued by the Trump administration. But consumer advocates worry the new requirements will catch many recipients flat-footed.

KFF Health News correspondent Sam Whitehead joined WAMU’s Health Hub on July 1 to explain who will be affected, who can get an exemption, and what enrollees can start doing now to prepare.