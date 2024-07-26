$10 Million Reward Offered For Info On North Korean Ransomware Hackers
The State Department wants details on the location of members of a ransomware gang that targeted health care systems. Also in the news: HHS renames its office of health information technology.
CBS News:
North Korean Charged In Ransomware Attacks On NASA, U.S. Hospitals; $10 Million Reward Offered
North Korean hackers allegedly targeted a number of U.S. hospitals and healthcare systems with ransomware as part of an illegal scheme to fund a covert information exfiltration campaign against American military and scientific entities, federal investigators revealed Thursday. ... The State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the location of Rim or other members of the malicious cyber group. (Legare and Sganga, 7/25)
Healthcare Dive:
HHS Reorganizes Technology Functions, Renames ONC
The HHS is undergoing a major restructuring, placing oversight of technology, data and artificial intelligence under an existing office that manages healthcare information technology. Along with assuming a larger tech role, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, or ONC, will be renamed the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, or ASTP/ONC. (Olsen, 7/25)
Military.com:
VA's Electronic Health Records System May Require Lots Of New Staff. The Cost Worries Lawmakers.
The introduction of the new digital medical records system at a joint Veterans Affairs-Defense Department hospital went well but required extra temporary and full-time staff. (Kime, 7/25)
Dallas Innovates:
Alphabet's Health Tech Co. Verily Moves Headquarters From California To North Texas
Created by Google X to tackle big healthcare challenges, Verily chose to move headquarters to North Texas, rather than expand in California. (Ward, 7/25)
The Washington Post:
Online Portals Deliver Scary Health News Before Doctors Can Weigh In
More Americans are learning of devastating health diagnoses through their phones and computers instead of personally from their doctors because of a federal requirement that people receive immediate access to medical test and scan results, from routine bloodwork to MRIs. This shift has sparked a debate in the medical community about whether instant information empowers patients or harms them. (Nirappil, 7/26)