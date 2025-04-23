Administration News

The New York Times: Female Soldiers Will Have To Pass ‘Sex-Neutral’ Physical Test, U.S. Army Says Women in U.S. Army combat roles will be expected to pass the same “sex-neutral” physical test as male soldiers, that military branch announced on Monday, weeks after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the elimination of lower physical fitness standards for women in combat. The change could hinder the Army’s ability to recruit and retain women in particularly dangerous military jobs. The new test, the Army Fitness Test, will replace the Army Combat Fitness Test, and “is designed to enhance Soldier fitness, improve warfighting readiness, and increase the lethality of the force,” the Army wrote in its announcement. The new scoring standards will be phased in beginning on June 1, the Army said. (Wolfe, 4/22)

CBS News: NIH Director Pushes Back Timeline For RFK Jr.'s Autism Answers The head of the National Institutes of Health now says it could take until next year to get preliminary results from their new studies into autism, marking the latest delay to findings that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had promised by September. "We're going to get hopefully grants out the door by the end of the summer," NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya told reporters Tuesday. "And people will get to work. We'll have a major conference, with updates, within the next year." (Tin, 4/22)

Politico: RFK Jr. Eyes Reversing CDC's Covid-19 Vaccine Recommendation For Children HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is weighing pulling the Covid-19 vaccine from the government’s list of recommended immunizations for children, two people familiar with the discussions told POLITICO. The directive under consideration would remove the Covid shot from the childhood vaccine schedule maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and widely used by physicians to guide vaccine distribution, marking Kennedy’s most significant move yet to shake up the nation’s vaccination practices. (Cancryn, 4/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s FDA Sends A Bullish Signal To Biotech For months, investors have feared that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his Make America Healthy Again movement would derail biomedical innovation. His ousting of Peter Marks—a senior official at the Food and Drug Administration and key proponent of faster drug approvals—sent biotech stocks tumbling last month and stoked concerns that the agency was being politicized and turned against science. A more nuanced narrative is now taking shape. (Wainer, 4/22)

The New York Times: RFK Jr. Declares ‘Sugar Is Poison’ In Campaign Against Food Industry: Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. escalated his war against the food industry on Tuesday, declaring that “sugar is poison.” Mr. Kennedy’s comment came during a highly publicized news conference where he also asserted that he has “an understanding” with major food manufacturers to remove petroleum-based food colorings from their products by 2026. (Stolberg and Severson, 4/22)

Stat: Food Companies Agree To Phase Out Synthetic Dyes, In Win For MAHA Food manufacturers will phase out eight synthetic dyes from all U.S. products by the end of 2026, the federal government announced today in a move that reflects the growing reach of the Make America Healthy Again movement. (Todd and Lawrence, 4/22)

Feds Slash Women’s Health Initiative, Claw Back NSF Research Grants

The WHI has studied the varying health changes women go through since 1991. The National Science Foundation grant cancellations — more than 400 of them, The New York Times reports — targeted diversity, equity, and inclusion studies, as well as research about misinformation.

Stat: Women’s Health Initiative, Known For Hormone Trials, To Lose U.S. Funds

Federal funding for the Women’s Health Initiative, which as one of the largest research projects in women’s health has shaped treatment of menopause, osteoporosis, and nutrition, will be reduced in September, the program said Tuesday in a message to its 40 regional centers. (Cooney, 4/22)

The New York Times: National Science Foundation Terminates Hundreds Of Active Research Awards

Casey Fiesler, an information science professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, learned late on Friday evening that one of the three grants she had been awarded by the National Science Foundation was being terminated. “It was a total surprise,” Dr. Fiesler said. “This is the one that I thought was totally safe.” The grant supported Dr. Fiesler’s research on building A.I. literacy. She received no official explanation for why the grant was being terminated more than a year ahead of its scheduled end. (Miller and Zimmer, 4/22)

The Washington Post: DOJ Cancels Grants For Gun-Violence And Addiction Prevention, Victim Advocacy

The Justice Department on Tuesday canceled hundreds of grants to community organizations and local governments, including funding for gun-violence prevention programs, crime-victim advocacy and efforts to combat opioid addiction, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post. (Stein, Jackman and Roebuck, 4/22)

Politico: Equity Programs Out, Nutrition Programs In

President Donald Trump’s CMS is changing how the federal government rewards doctors and hospitals for quality care. The agency is shifting focus from measures to fight racism and inequality care gaps to nutrition and well-being initiatives, POLITICO’s Robert King reports. CMS has signaled it wants to roll back several incentives and requirements for doctors and hospitals to address health disparities. The push marks a stark departure from the Biden administration, which made health equity a goal. (Cirruzzo and Hooper, 4/22)

ProPublica: How Kids Are Harmed By Trump’s Budget Cuts

The clear-cutting across the federal government under President Donald Trump has been dramatic, with mass terminations, the suspension of decades-old programs and the neutering of entire agencies. But this spectacle has obscured a series of moves by the administration that could profoundly harm some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S.: children. Consider: The staff of a program that helps millions of poor families keep the electricity on, in part so that babies don’t die from extreme heat or cold, have all been fired. The federal office that oversees the enforcement of child support payments has been hollowed out. Head Start preschools, which teach toddlers their ABCs and feed them healthy meals, will likely be forced to shut down en masse, some as soon as May 1. And funding for investigating child sexual abuse and internet crimes against children; responding to reports of missing children; and preventing youth violence has been withdrawn indefinitely. (Hager, 4/23)

Updates on the federal reorganization —

Stat: FDA Commissioner Marty Makary Names Three New Hires In Leadership Team

The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration welcomed three new leaders to the agency this week, including a new deputy commissioner, according to an email to staff on Monday. The new arrivals were Lowell Zeta as deputy commissioner for strategic initiatives; Timothy Schell as acting director for the Center for Veterinary Medicine; and Craig Taylor as the acting chief information officer. (Lawrence and Trang, 4/22)

Modern Healthcare: What HHS' Regional Office Reorganization Means For The Industry

The federal government is likely to be slower to perform basic yet vital functions when the Health and Human Services Department halves the number of regional offices that handle responsibilities such as Medicare claims appeals and safety inspections. HHS announced it would close regional offices in Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Seattle as part of a sweeping departmental overhaul. The remaining offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia and Kansas City, Missouri, will be expected to absorb a slew of new oversight and enforcement activities. (Early, 4/22)