Separately, the FDA has linked ready-to-eat mini pastries imported from Canada with a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 18 in the U.S. Other outbreak news is on mpox, measles, flu, covid, Legionella, bird flu and more.

The New York Times: 2 Million Baked Goods Are Recalled Over Listeria Risk

About two million baked goods, including some doughnuts and coffee rolls sold at Dunkin’, were recalled over concerns of potential contamination with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, federal safety regulators said. The manufacturer FGF Brands, which distributes baked goods in the United States and Canada, issued the voluntary recall because of the “potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes,” according to a report released on Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration. (Diaz, 2/9)

CIDRAP: FDA: Imported Pastries Linked To Salmonella Outbreak

Ready-to-eat mini pastries imported from Canada are tied to a new Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak in the United States, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). So far 8 illnesses in seven states have been reported. The Sweet Cream brand mini pastries are manufactured in Italy and exported into the United States by PCD (Piu Che Dolci) Imports of Laval, Quebec, which issued a recall in January. The pastries were distributed in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania and also served at catered events. (Soucheray, 2/7)

On mpox and measles —

Concord Monitor: NH Resident Contracts Mpox, Health Officials Say Risk To Public Remains Low

A New Hampshire resident who traveled to east Africa returned to the state carrying a disease called clade I mpox. The person is self-isolating and “poses no current risk to the public,” according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. (2/9)

CIDRAP: Conjunctivitis, Impaired Vision Top Mpox Complications Of The Eyes

Conjunctivitis ("pink eye") is the most common mpox complication of the eyes, followed by impaired vision, keratitis, and eye lesions, findings that highlight the need for early recognition, routine eye exams, and effective treatment—particularly in mpox-endemic regions such as Africa and in patients with weakened immune systems, a meta-analysis of 25 studies concludes. (Van Beusekom, 2/7)

CIDRAP: Texas Confirms Measles Outbreak As Georgia Reports More Cases

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) this week reported a measles outbreak involving school children in Gaines County, which is located southwest of Lubbock. In a statement yesterday, the DSHS said six cases have been reported in people whose symptoms began over the past 2 weeks. All are unvaccinated residents of Gaines County. (Schnirring, 2/7)

On flu, covid, and Legionella —

CIDRAP: H1N2v Flu Hospitalizes Iowa Patient

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today reported a variant H1N2 (H1N2v) infection today involving an adult in Iowa, the nation's first variant flu case of the 2024-25 season. The patient was sick during the week ending January 18, was hospitalized, and has since recovered, the CDC said in its latest weekly FluView update. (Schnirring, 2/7)

CIDRAP: US Sees No Let-Up In Rising Flu Activity

Flu activity in the United States climbed higher last week, putting healthcare visits for respiratory virus symptoms at the very high level, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its weekly update. Test positivity for flu rose to an eye-popping 31.6%, and outpatient visits for flulike illness rose to 7.8%, remaining above the national baseline for the tenth straight week. (Schnirring, 2/7)

CIDRAP: COVID Vaccination Saved More Than 5,000 US Lives In 7 Months In 2023-24, CDC Estimates

COVID-19 vaccination averted more than 5,000 US in-hospital deaths, 13,000 intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, and 68,000 hospitalizations in 7 months in 2023-2024, researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated late last week in Vaccine, although with considerable uncertainty. The investigators estimated COVID-related deaths ... using a novel multiplier model that used causal inference, conditional probabilities of hospitalization, and correlations between data elements in simulations. (Van Beusekom, 2/7)

The Baltimore Sun: Documents: Baltimore Legionella Samples Sent Late To Lab

A public health expert said the city of Baltimore should commit to additional Legionella testing after documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun showed that Legionella retest results from several city buildings, including City Hall, may be less reliable than previously thought. Legionella is a naturally occurring bacteria found in water that causes Legionnaires’ disease, a severe form of pneumonia that can be fatal. The city closed the buildings it found, or suspected, had Legionella contamination for treatment, but quickly reopened them during a burst of testing late last year. (Bazos, 2/10)

On bird flu —

The Hill: New York Live Bird Markets Ordered Closed Due To Bird Flu

All live bird markets in New York City and several neighboring counties were ordered to be closed on Friday after inspectors found seven cases of bird flu. New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) issued the closure order for live bird markets in New York City, Westchester, Suffolk and Nassau counties. (O’Connell-Domenech, 2/7)

KFF Health News: House Cats With Bird Flu Could Pose A Risk To Public Health

More than 80 domestic cats, among many other types of mammals, have been confirmed to have had bird flu since 2022 — generally barn cats that lived on dairy farms, as well as feral cats and pets that spend time outdoors and likely caught it by hunting diseased rodents or wild birds. Now, a small but growing number of house cats have gotten sick from H5N1, the bird flu strain driving the current U.S. outbreak, after eating raw food or drinking unpasteurized milk. Some of those cats died. (Boden, 2/10)

In related news about antibiotic research —

SciTechDaily: Scientists Just Discovered Why Antibiotics Struggle To Eliminate Certain Infections

In certain bacterial infections, antibiotics do not work as effectively as expected. A notable example is infections caused by Salmonella. Antibiotic failure is mainly due to nutrient-starved bacteria, not persisters, making infections harder to treat. Real-time analysis suggests a shift in antibiotic research focus. (2/9)

