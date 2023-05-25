200 At Risk After Meningitis Linked To 2 Post-Surgery Deaths In Mexico

The CDC is collaborating with Mexican officials over the outbreak of fungal meningitis in Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas. More than 200 U.S. patients who traveled to clinics there may be at risk. Also: dangerous chemicals in sunscreen, high asthma rates among Black children, and more.

AP: CDC: 2 Dead Of Suspected Cases Of Meningitis After Surgeries In Mexico, Over 200 Patients At Risk

Federal officials say more than 200 patients could be at risk of fungal meningitis after having surgical procedures at clinics in a Mexico border city. ... The CDC is working with more than two dozen state and local health departments to contact people with potential exposure and urge them to go to their nearest medical facility for testing. Meningitis testing includes an MRI and a lumbar puncture, also called a spinal tap.(5/25)

More health and wellness news —

Bloomberg: Many Sunscreens Still Have Potentially Dangerous Chemicals

In 2019 the Food and Drug Administration told sunscreen manufacturers it had safety concerns about 12 ingredients that give so-called chemical lotions and sprays their protective power. The one that became the poster child for concern among researchers and consumer advocates was oxybenzone. It can upset the balance of hormones in ways that may increase cancer risk and lead to shorter pregnancies as well as lower testosterone levels in adolescent boys, studies have shown. Oxybenzone has been found in amniotic fluid and breast milk. (Edney, 5/24)

CNN: Lower Cholesterol With A Plant-Based Diet, Study Says

Only 1 in 10 Americans eat enough fruits and vegetables, which are a key pathway to good health. And according to a new study, there’s a distinct benefit for anyone diagnosed with high cholesterol. Researchers looked at levels of LDL, or low-density lipoproteins — often called “bad” cholesterol because a buildup can increase the risk of stroke and heart disease. In study participants, LDL levels dropped 10% and total cholesterol declined 7% for people following a plant-based diet when compared with those who eat both meat and plants, the study found. (LaMotte, 5/24)

In environmental health news —

AP: High Rates Of Asthma In Black Children Linked To Racist Housing Laws

Black children are more likely to have asthma than kids of any other race in America. They're more likely to live near polluting plants, and in rental housing with mold and other triggers, because of racist housing laws in the nation's past. Their asthma often is more severe and less likely to be controlled, because of poor medical care and mistrust of doctors. (Stafford, 5/23)

AP: Over Half Of The Contaminated Water Leaked At Nuclear Plant Recovered, Xcel Says

More than half of a radioactive isotope that leaked from a pipe at a Minnesota nuclear plant has been recovered, while crews are making “substantial progress” in recovering contaminated groundwater, officials said. The pipe initially leaked in November 2022 at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, allowing 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) of water containing tritium to spill. The first leak wasn’t publicly announced until March, after a second leak was discovered at the site of a temporary fix to the first release. Industry experts have said the spill did not threaten public health, despite the monthslong delay in announcing the initial leak. (5/24)

The Mercury News: New Setback For Efforts To Protect Californians Living Near Oil Wells

From storming the stage at a Shell shareholders meeting to filing lawsuits over anti-racketeering claims, climate activists are trying a wide range of tactics in attempts to shame fossil fuel companies and hold them financially responsible for the harms their operations can cause. Oil companies are pushing back, spending big money and counting on support from legislators, courts and voters — so far with mixed results. But big oil just scored another big win in California. (Staggs, 5/24)

The Wall Street Journal: Another Blow To The Return To Offices: Everyone’s Got Allergies

The most miserable allergy season in recent memory is filling offices with a symphony of coughs, sniffles and sneezes. The pollen has tormented employees—and any co-workers within earshot—as they constantly sniffle and interrupt presentations and meetings with coughing and sneezing fits. (Lukpat, 5/24)

