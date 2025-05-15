27-Hour Markup On GOP Megabill Ends With Billions In Medicaid Cuts
News reports have varying estimates of the exact number of billions in Medicaid cuts. And Politico reports that some Republicans were caught by surprise by some of the provisions in the bill. Also: The House Agriculture Committee greenlights as much as $300 billion in food aid spending cuts.
MedPage Today:
House Committee Holds Marathon Markup For Bill That Includes $715B In Medicaid Cuts
House Energy & Commerce Committee members finished a marathon markup session late Wednesday afternoon for their reconciliation bill, which among other provisions included an estimated $715 billion in cuts to Medicaid and other health programs over a 10-year period. Committee Chair Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) opened the hearing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, arguing that the Biden administration was largely responsible for Americans' current healthcare difficulties. (Frieden, 5/14)
Politico:
‘First Time We Were Hearing Of Them’: The GOP Megabill Is Packed With Surprises For Some Republicans
The House Energy and Commerce Committee was 16 hours into a nearly 27-hour markup when it became clear that top Republicans on the panel weren’t clear on what key Medicaid provisions in the legislation they were actively debating would actually do. Couple that with confusion from moderates over the committee’s complex and controversial proposal ... and it spells possible troubles ahead for the domestic policy megabill central to enacting President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda. (Leonard and Lee Hill, 5/14)
Politico:
House Agriculture Committee Approves $300 Billion In Nutrition Spending Cuts
The House Agriculture Committee voted 29-25 along party lines to advance legislation that would cut as much as $300 billion in food aid spending to pay for Republicans’ domestic policy megabill and some farm bill programs. The Wednesday vote sends the measure to the House Budget Committee for consideration before a full floor vote in the chamber on the bill. (Yarrow, 5/14)
The 19th:
House Panel Advances Measure To Cut Off Planned Parenthood From Medicaid
A key House panel on Wednesday advanced legislation that includes a provision aimed at cutting off Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood, a longtime goal of congressional Republicans. (Panetta, 5/14)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid Cuts With Provider Tax Restrictions To Hit State Budgets
States will struggle to make up hundreds of billions in federal Medicaid cuts congressional Republicans are attempting to speed to President Donald Trump, leaving local leaders facing tough decisions on benefit cuts, provider payments reductions or tax increases. Exactly how those choices get made will vary dramatically among the states, and could take years to play out depending how federal and state officials interpret certain portions of the bill the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced Wednesday, which aims to cut $625 billion from Medicaid over 10 years. (McAuliffe, 5/15)
KFF Health News:
The GOP’s Trying Again To Cut Medicaid. It’s Only Gotten Harder Since 2017
It has been nearly eight years since Sen. John McCain’s middle-of-the-night thumbs-down vote torpedoed Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and make drastic cuts to Medicaid. With Donald Trump back in the White House and the GOP back in control of Congress, Republicans again have their eyes on Medicaid, the government health program for those with low incomes or disabilities. (Galewitz, 5/14)