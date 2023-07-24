3 Killed, 5 Sickened Overall In Washington State Listeria Outbreak
News outlets report on a spate of deaths in Washington over recent months from food-borne listeria infections. Though genetic testing on bacteria from all five patients revealed they were likely infected from the same source, that source remains unidentified.
The New York Times:
3 Dead After Listeria Outbreak In Washington State
Health officials in Washington State said on Friday that three people had died and two had been hospitalized in the Puget Sound area after contracting food-borne listeria infections in what appeared to be an outbreak. Testing indicated that all five patients, three men and two women, became ill between Feb. 27 and June 30 and probably had the same source of infection, officials said, though an investigation had not yet identified a common food source. (Mayorquin, 7/22)
