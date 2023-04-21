$50 Price For Over-The-Counter Narcan May Be Too High For Many Consumers
Emergent BioSolutions said Thursday that a two-spray kit of Narcan will be priced at "less than $50" when it becomes available for sale without a prescription. Doctors and advocates tell news outlets that price point is too expensive for average consumers.
NBC News:
Over-The-Counter Narcan To Cost Less Than $50 For A Two-Pack, Company Says
When Narcan finally becomes available over the counter later this year, the price may put the lifesaving antidote out of reach for many people, experts say. Emergent BioSolutions said Thursday that it plans to price the opioid overdose reversal medication at less than $50 for two doses. (Lovelace Jr., 4/20)
The Washington Post:
Experts Slam Plan To Sell Overdose Antidote Narcan At About $50 A Kit
But advocates have long worried that the price of Narcan — a 4-milligram spray version of the liquid drug naloxone that comes two to a kit — might be a barrier for those who need it the most. “It’s still too expensive for pretty much everyone I’ve ever provided it to — mainly teens and people experiencing homelessness,” said Chelsea Shover, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA. “That price point is probably fine for many businesses or organizations who want or have to have a Narcan kit or two publicly available.” (Ovalle, 4/20)
More on the opioid crisis —
KCRA:
California Lawmakers Strike A Deal To Hear Fentanyl Bills
Democratic and Republican California lawmakers in the Assembly struck a deal on Thursday to hold a special hearing on a handful of fentanyl-related bills after Republicans threatened to force a floor vote on the legislation. The effort comes after the chairman of the Assembly Public Safety Committee announced he would not hear any more fentanyl-related bills until a special hearing he hoped to have in June on the issue. (Zavala, 4/20)
KFF Health News:
The Biden Administration Vowed To Be A Leading Voice On Opioid Settlements But Has Gone Quiet
Early in President Joe Biden’s tenure, his administration promised to play a key role in ensuring opioid settlement funds went toward tackling the nation’s addiction crisis. During the 2020 campaign, Biden had laid out a plan to appoint an “opioid crisis accountability coordinator” to support states in their lawsuits against companies accused of sparking the overdose epidemic. The following year, the White House convened a meeting about the soon-to-be finalized settlements, noted that the money could support drug policy priorities, and helped create a model law that states could adopt in anticipation of receiving funds. (Pattani, 4/21)
The New York Times:
The Fight Over A Drug That Is Great For Horses But Horrific For Humans
Drug dealers are mixing xylazine, an animal tranquilizer relied on by veterinarians, into fentanyl, with deadly results. But controlling it is tricky. (Hoffman, 4/20)