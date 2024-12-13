- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
Removing a Splinter? Treating a Wart? If a Doctor Does It, It Can Be Billed as Surgery
Minor interventions are increasingly being rebranded and billed as surgery, for profit. This means a neurologist spending 40 minutes with a patient to tease out a diagnosis can be paid less for that time than a dermatologist spending a few seconds squirting a dollop of liquid nitrogen onto the skin. (Elisabeth Rosenthal, 12/13)
More Californians Are Freezing to Death. Experts Point to More Older Homeless People.
Hypothermia deaths have risen in California and across the nation. Experts point to the growing number of older, unsheltered homeless people as a key factor in the trend. (Phillip Reese, 12/13)
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': A Killing Touches Off Backlash Against Health Insurers
The shocking shooting death of UnitedHealthcare’s chief executive in Midtown Manhattan prompted a public outcry about the problems with the nation’s health care system, as stories of delayed and denied care filled social media. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump continues to avoid providing specifics about his plans for the Affordable Care Act and other health issues. Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call, and Rachel Cohrs Zhang of Stat join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews Francis Collins, who was the director of the National Institutes of Health and a science adviser to President Joe Biden. (12/12)
Watch: 'Going It Alone' — A Conversation About Growing Old in America
Judith Graham, KFF Health News' "Navigating Aging" columnist, talks with older adults who live alone by choice or circumstance. They share what it means to thrive in later years. (12/12)
Trump States He Will Not Block Access To Abortion Pills
In other reproductive health news: President-elect Donald Trump appoints an anti-abortion activist to a top job at OMB; South Carolina introduces a bill defining abortion as homicide; abortion access gets tougher as more clinics close; and more.
Axios:
Trump Commits To Protecting Abortion Pill Access
President-elect Trump told Time magazine he will ensure the FDA will not block access to abortion pills on his watch, the first time he has made such a commitment. Medication abortions account for nearly two-thirds of all abortions nationwide. Anti-abortion groups and some Trump allies see limiting access to abortion pill mifepristone as a top priority in the new term — but, for now at least, Trump does not. (Lawler and Bettelheim, 12/12)
CNN:
Hardline Activist Who Raised The Idea Of Jailing Women For Abortions Gets Top Policy Job In Trump Administration
President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Ed Martin, a hardline, socially conservative activist and commentator, to serve as the next chief of staff at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). As CNN first reported in July, Martin has publicly advocated for a national abortion ban without exceptions for rape or incest and has raised imposing criminal penalties on women and doctors involved in abortions. ... The OMB plays a key role in shaping the president’s economic and legislative agenda by reviewing funding proposals and ensuring they align with the administration’s policy priorities. Martin’s role at OMB could have a potential impact on how federal funds are allocated for programs related to women’s health or reproductive rights. (Kaczynski and Steck, 12/12)
More abortion news from South Carolina, Alaska, and elsewhere —
HuffPost:
South Carolina Republicans Set To Reintroduce Bill Allowing Death Penalty For Abortions
A handful of South Carolina Republicans plan to reintroduce a bill that would define abortion as homicide — a crime punishable by death under state law. State Rep. Rob Harris (R) pre-filed the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act earlier this month, and it will be introduced in the judiciary committee when the legislative session begins in January. The proposed bill seeks to amend the state’s criminal code to widen the definition of “person” to include “an unborn child at any stage of development.” (Vagianos, 12/12)
Juneau Empire:
Planned Parenthood In Juneau Closes, Making Anchorage — 850 Miles Away — The Nearest Location For Abortion Access
Planned Parenthood’s clinic in Juneau has closed due to what the organization calls a need to consolidate resources in the region to ensure ongoing operations. ... Alix Curtain, a former clinician at the Juneau Planned Parenthood who now owns the nearby Juneau Women’s Health clinic that opened in the fall of 2023, said Thursday the closure means the closest abortion services for people in Southeast Alaska is Anchorage, about 850 miles away. (Sabbatini, 12/12)
The Guardian:
As Funding Dries Up, Private Abortion Clinics Across The US Are Closing
Over the last year, 11 independent abortion clinics closed, bringing the nationwide total of brick-and-mortar indie clinics in the US to 363, according to a report released on Tuesday morning by the Abortion Care Network (ACN), a network of independent providers. That’s down from more than 500 in 2012. (Sherman, 12/11)
Also —
ProPublica:
A Coast Guard Commander Miscarried. She Nearly Died After Being Denied Care.
The night the EMTs carried Elizabeth Nakagawa from her home, bleeding and in pain, the tarp they’d wrapped her in reminded her of a body bag. Nakagawa, 39, is a Coast Guard commander: stoic, methodical, an engineer by trade. But as they maneuvered her past her young daughters’ bedroom, down the narrow steps and into the ambulance, she felt a stab of fear. She might never see her girls again. Then came a blast of anger. She’d been treated for a miscarriage before. She knew her life never should have been in danger. (Edwards and Fields, 12/13)
RFK Jr. Adviser Sought To Have FDA Retract Approval Of Polio Vaccine
Aaron Siri, a lawyer who is helping to vet candidates for top health positions, has a history of challenging vaccine policies in courts. Candidates to fill roles in the incoming administration are specifically asked about their vaccine views, sources say.
The New York Times:
RFK Jr.’s Lawyer Has Asked The FDA To Revoke Polio Vaccine Approval
The lawyer helping Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pick federal health officials for the incoming Trump administration has petitioned the government to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine, which for decades has protected millions of people from a virus that can cause paralysis or death. That campaign is just one front in the war that the lawyer, Aaron Siri, is waging against vaccines of all kinds. (Jewett and Stolberg, 12/13)
Salon:
"It Will Cost Lives": Trump Says He'll Talk With RFK Jr. About Discouraging Childhood Vaccines
In an interview with TIME Magazine published Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump said that he would discuss ending child vaccination programs with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaccine activist he has nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Asked if he would approve of any decision by Kennedy to end vaccination programs — insofar as he has that power, which is largely delegated to the states — Trump cited autism as a reason why he might. "We're going to have a big discussion," he said. "The autism rate is at a level that nobody ever believed possible. If you look at things that are happening, there's something causing it." His administration would get rid of some vaccinations if "I think it's dangerous, if I think they are not beneficial," Trump added. (Lu, 12/12)
The New York Times:
Six Childhood Scourges We’ve Forgotten About, Thanks To Vaccines
Some of President-elect Donald J. Trump’s picks for the government’s top health posts have expressed skepticism about the safety of childhood vaccines. It’s a sentiment shared by a growing number of parents, who are choosing to skip recommended shots for their children. But while everyone seems to be talking about the potential side effects of vaccines, few are discussing the diseases they prevent. (Baumgaertner, 12/13)
Read Donald Trump's interview in Time magazine —
Time:
Donald Trump's 2024 Person Of The Year Interview Transcript
President-elect Donald Trump, TIME’s 2024 Person of the Year, sat down for a wide-ranging interview at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 25. Over the course of the interview, Trump discussed his election victory, the economy, and the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East. He also spoke about his plans for a second term, including deporting millions of migrants and pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, as well as the future of the MAGA movement. (12/12)
In other health policy news —
Politico:
Hegseth Walks Back Controversial Comments On Women And Gays In The Military
Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of defense, softened his stance against women in combat and gays in the military after he previously suggested they shouldn’t fill those roles. His evolving rhetoric — which came after meetings with more moderate senators — signals an effort to soothe lingering concerns his leadership might cause upheaval to a diverse, modern military. It could also serve as a guide for Trump’s other would-be nominees who face headwinds in their confirmations. (Gould and O'Brien, 12/13)
Military.com:
No More Copays: Defense Bill Set To Sign Off On Free Birth Control For Military Families
Free birth control will be available to all Tricare users after more than a decade of efforts to eliminate copays for contraception for military families were finally successful in this year's annual defense policy bill. Since the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, ended copays for birth control for private insurance plans, lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have pushed for military families to have the same benefit in their health insurance. (Kheel, 12/12)
The Washington Post:
Energized By Next Trump Term, Red States Move Agendas Further Right
Red-state leaders emboldened by Donald Trump’s presidential victory are not waiting for him to take office to advance far more conservative agendas at home. Idaho lawmakers want to allow school staff to carry concealed firearms without prior approval and parents to sue districts in library and curriculum disputes. Lawmakers in Oklahoma plan to further restrict abortion by limiting the emergency exceptions and to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools, while their counterparts in Arkansas are moving to create the felony offense of “vaccine harm,” which could make pharmaceutical companies or their executive officers potentially criminally liable. (Hennessy-Fiske, 12/13)
Man Accused Of Killing CEO Was Not A Member Of UnitedHealthcare
Neither suspect Luigi Mangione nor his mother are customers, the insurance giant said. Many people have speculated whether Mangione was a customer who had been denied a medical claim.
Bloomberg:
Suspect In UnitedHealth Leader’s Killing Wasn’t A Customer
The suspect charged in the killing of UnitedHealth Group Inc. executive Brian Thompson wasn’t a member of its insurance plans, a company spokesperson said. Neither Luigi Mangione nor his mother were UnitedHealthcare members, the company said, dispelling the idea that the alleged shooting was motivated by a grievance from his personal experience with the nation’s largest health insurer. (Tozzi, 12/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
Luigi Mangione’s Mother Spent Months Searching For A Son Who Didn’t Want To Be Found
Before Kathy Mangione became known as the mother of a suspected assassin, she was just a parent looking for her son. She had desperately searched for 26-year-old Luigi Mangione for the better part of a year, according to people close to the family. One said that he “went off the grid six months to a year ago and wasn’t communicating with anybody,” and that his distraught mother was doing all she could to find him. Another said the Ivy League engineering graduate was “MIA for about eight months.” The Mangiones, their relationship with Luigi, their mindset as the manhunt unfolded, and their legal and personal road ahead have spurred intense interest nationwide, especially in Baltimore, according to many residents. (Calvert, Bauerlein and Carlton, 12/12)
The Guardian:
Lawyer Of Suspect In Healthcare Exec Killing Explains Client’s Outburst At Jail
Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect in the New York murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is agitated and irritated about his treatment since he was arrested on Monday and held in a Pennsylvania jail, according to his lawyer. Mangione cried out cryptic words when he was outside the Blair county, Pennsylvania, courthouse where he faces extradition to New York on murder and other charges. Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, he shouted out: “It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!” Dickey said Mangione’s anger was in part because of his lack of legal representation until that moment. After the lawyer and Mangione met, his demeanor changed, Dickey told CNN. (Pilkington, 12/12)
NPR:
UHC Murder Suspect Railed About U.S. Health Care. Here's What He Missed
It's true that U.S. health care is uniquely costly and often frustrating, but experts say the reasons our life expectancy trails many comparable nations are complex. While problems with health care access cause suffering, health care is not the main factor behind poor life expectancy, says Dr. Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University. (Simmons-Duffin, 12/12)
The New York Times:
When a Glock Isn’t a Glock: The History of the Pistol Found With Luigi Mangione
At first glance, the gun in the police photographs — the one the authorities believe Luigi Mangione used to kill the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare — appears to be a Glock-19, a 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol used by military forces, police officers, civilians and criminals all over the world. But upon closer inspection, it is clear that the weapon was not factory-made, but was at least partially produced by a 3D printer. The giveaways are subtle: The Glock logo is absent from the pistol’s grip, where it would ordinarily be imprinted, and the angle of the grip is peculiar. Indentations on the grip, known as stippling, are patterned in such a way that the gun’s “fingerprint” can be directly linked to a unique free-to-download 3D-printed design known as the FMDA 19.2 Chairmanwon Remix. (Gibbons-Neff and Toler, 12/12)
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?' Podcast:
A Killing Touches Off Backlash Against Health Insurers
The shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on the streets of New York City prompted a surprising wave of sympathy for the perpetrator, rather than the victim, from Americans who say they have been wronged by their health insurers. It remains to be seen whether backlash from the killing will result in a more serious conversation about what ails the health care system. (12/12)
In related news —
The Hill:
Florida Woman Accused Of Threatening Insurance Company, Saying, ‘Delay, Deny, Depose’
A Florida woman who is accused of ending a call to an insurance company with the words “delay, deny, depose” was charged Tuesday. Briana Boston, 42, had reportedly placed a call to BlueCross BlueShield regarding recent medical insurance claims she was denied. The entire phone call was recorded, according to the affidavit. Near the end of the call, investigators said Boston could be heard stating, “Delay, deny, depose. You people are next.” (Rains, 12/12)
Short-Term Deal To Avert Holiday Government Shutdown Is Close
Lawmakers are "making good progress" on a spending patch to keep the government lights on until March, according to House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole. Other news stories from Capitol Hill report on an investigation of CVS Caremark, funding for Medicaid, Medicare pay rates, and more.
Politico:
Congress Nears Deal On Disaster Aid, Funding Patch To Avert Pre-Christmas Shutdown
Congressional leaders are closing in on a deal to fund the government into early next year, along with tens of billions of dollars in disaster aid, as they work to avoid a holiday shutdown. The burgeoning agreement comes after weeks of House and Senate leadership negotiations, which included top appropriators, ahead of the Dec. 20 deadline. Text of the funding bill is expected over the weekend or early next week to allow both chambers to pass the measure before lawmakers leave town until January. (Carney and Scholtes, 12/12)
The Hill:
House Republicans Launch Investigation Into CVS Caremark For Potential Antitrust Violations
House Republicans want to know whether pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) CVS Caremark violated federal antitrust laws by threatening independent pharmacies to keep them from using money-saving tools outside the PBM’s network. In a letter to CVS obtained by The Hill, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) asked the company for documents and communications about pharmaceutical hubs, a type of digital pharmacy service that can streamline the process of accessing and managing complex, high-cost specialty medications for patients. (Weixel, 12/12)
Stat:
Centene Pushes GOP To Avoid Medicaid Cuts, Keep ACA Subsidies
Executives at the health insurance behemoth Centene on Thursday had a clear message to Republicans who are about to take control of the federal government: Think twice before you cut health care programs. (Herman, 12/12)
MedPage Today:
MedPAC Members Supportive Of Upping Medicare Pay Rates Close To The Inflation Rate
Members of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) seemed favorable Thursday to a proposed recommendation to Congress that Medicare should pay physicians based on the rate of medical inflation and give primary care doctors who serve low-income beneficiaries an extra pay bump. "I think the chair's recommendation is directionally correct," said commission member Cheryl Damberg, PhD, MPH, of the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, California. (Frieden, 12/12)
MedPage Today:
Should Hospitals Be Paid The Same As Doctors' Offices For The Same Service?
The idea of requiring site-neutral payments in Medicare -- in which providers would be reimbursed at the same rate for performing the same service, regardless of where it's performed -- appears to be gaining steam on Capitol Hill. "We are decreasing the out-of-pocket expense for someone receiving the exact same care at the same doctor's office with the same equipment and the same nurse" in cases where the cost of the service increased after the hospital bought the doctor's practice, Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD (R-La.), said Wednesday at a site-neutral payment event sponsored by Politico and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Cassidy, ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, & Pensions (HELP) Committee, was referring to a bill which he and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) are developing. (Frieden, 12/12)
Revised CMS Scores Yield Extra $200M In Bonus Payments For Centene
Centene told investors Tuesday that the company would get additional bonus payments after CMS updated its Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. More health industry news stories report on legal settlements, layoffs, private equity investments, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Centene Nets $200M In Medicare Advantage Star Ratings Win
Centene will gain $200 million in additional Medicare Advantage Star Ratings bonus payments next year after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services revised its scores, CEO Sarah London told investors Thursday. The updated metrics also awarded Centene its lone four-star contract for 2025. The health insurance company nevertheless continues to pursue its lawsuit challenging the CMS' administration of the quality incentive program. (Tepper, 12/12)
Modern Healthcare:
OptumHealth Backs Out Of 'Dummy Code' Settlement With Aetna
OptumHealth has pulled out of its agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging the company and Aetna used a "dummy code" to inflate workers' medical expenses. The UnitedHealth Group subsidiary withdrew from the agreement after "it became clear that Optum's understanding of one of the negotiated terms was inconsistent with the understand of the Settling Parties," according to a Dec. 6 notice filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Aetna remains in agreement with the settlement made in November, according to the filing. (DeSilva, 12/12)
The Washington Post:
Cedar Hill Execs Are Amending Deal With Physicians For New D.C. Hospital
Executives in charge of a hospital set to open in Southeast Washington next spring said Thursday they have not yet finalized an agreement with the large physicians’ group that is set to staff Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health. The hospital’s corporate parent and the doctors’ practice signed a deal to provide medical and specialty care at the hospital in 2021 but are amending it to ensure that dedicating 160 clinicians to Cedar Hill will not further imperil the cash-strapped practice overall. (Portnoy, 12/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Masimo Layoffs To Hit 75 Employees In 2025
Patient monitoring company Masimo is laying off 75 employees next month at its Irvine, California, location. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification in November, which said the layoffs would take effect by Jan. 13. (Dubinsky, 12/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Why Private Equity Investment In Healthcare May Rise In 2025
Private equity investment in healthcare is expected to pick up in 2025 but still fall short of the highs of 2021, merger and acquisition advisers said. Private equity-linked healthcare transaction volume is poised to rebound after a sluggish 2024 as interest rates cool, state-led oversight bills lose momentum and a new presidential administration begins. Corporate investors will likely prioritize deals that involve healthcare information technology and other administrative support services over physician practices, industry observers said. (Kacik, 12/12)
KFF Health News:
Removing A Splinter? Treating A Wart? If A Doctor Does It, It Can Be Billed As Surgery
When George Lai of Portland, Oregon, took his toddler son to a pediatrician last summer for a checkup, the doctor noticed a little splinter in the child’s palm. “He must have gotten it between the front door and the car,” Lai later recalled, and the child wasn’t complaining. The doctor grabbed a pair of forceps — aka tweezers — and pulled out the splinter in “a second,” Lai said. That brief tug was transformed into a surgical billing code: Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code 10120, “incision and removal of a foreign body, subcutaneous” — at a cost of $414. “This was ridiculous,” Lai said. “There was no scalpel.” He was so angry that he went back to the office to speak with the manager, who told him the coding was correct because tweezers could make an incision to open the skin. (Rosenthal, 12/13)
KFF Health News:
Watch: 'Going It Alone' — A Conversation About Growing Old In America
KFF Health News’ “Navigating Aging” columnist, Judith Graham, spent six months this year talking to older adults who live alone by choice or by circumstance — most commonly, a spouse’s death. They shared their hopes and fears, challenges, and strategies for aging solo. Graham moderated a live event on Dec. 11, hosted by KFF Health News and The John A. Hartford Foundation. She invited five seniors ranging in age from 71 to 102 and from across the country — from Seattle; Chicago; Asheville, North Carolina; New York City; and rural Maine — to talk candidly about the ways they are thriving at this stage of life. (12/12)
In pharma and tech news —
Stat:
AbbVie Drug Offers Hope Against A Persistent Form Of Leukemia
Brian Koffman found himself in a situation a couple years ago that most chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients eventually do: relapse. The expectation in CLL is that, no matter what therapy or how many therapies patients have been on, the cancer will eventually recur if the patient lives long enough. The hope is that by that time, there will be yet another treatment to try. But Koffman, after relapsing or refracting from targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and bone marrow transplant, had just about run through all the options. (Chen, 12/13)
Stat:
Editas Medicine Lays Off 65% Of Staff And Drops A Sickle Cell Program
Editas Medicine said Thursday afternoon it will lay off 65% of its staff — around 180 employees — as it shelves its lead gene-editing program for sickle cell disease and shifts focus. (Mast, 12/12)
Stat:
Tuberculosis R&D Funding Is Up, But Still Falls Short Of Goals, New Report Finds
Although research and development funding for tuberculosis reached new heights last year, the total fell substantially short of goals set by the United Nations and most of the increase came from just two organizations, according to a new report. (Silverman, 12/13)
AP:
Some Breast Cancer Patients Can Avoid Certain Surgeries, Studies Suggest
Some early breast cancer patients can safely avoid specific surgeries, according to two studies exploring ways to lessen treatment burdens. One new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, examines whether removing lymph nodes is always necessary in early breast cancer. Another in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests a new approach to a type of breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ, or DCIS. The research was discussed Thursday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. (Johnson, 12/12)
Ohio Bill Would Force Hospitals To Administer Off-Label Drugs
Meanwhile, two Minnesota autism treatment centers are under FBI investigation; North Carolina seeks heat protections for workers; California's older homeless population is at risk of hypothermia; and more.
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Bill Forcing Hospitals To Administer Ivermectin, Other Requested Treatments Nears Finish Line
Senate Republicans on Wednesday passed legislation that would enable patients to force hospitals into administering drugs for off-label use if the hospital’s own physicians refuse. The legislation comes after a COVID-19 pandemic when conservatives came to believe that drugs like hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin, neither of which have been proven to benefit COVID-19 patients, would cure, treat or prevent their infections. (Zuckerman, 12/11)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
They Needed Psychiatric Care. Instead, They Died After Confrontations With NH Corrections Officers.
Since 2017, at least two men with serious mental illness have died in the psychiatric unit of the New Hampshire State Prison, after being restrained face down by corrections officers. The state maintains the cases are fundamentally different. But advocates say they reflect long-running problems with how the state cares for people in its custody. (Cuno-Booth, 12/13)
Minnesota Public Radio:
FBI Agents Raid Autism Treatment Centers In Minneapolis, St. Cloud
FBI agents Thursday morning searched the offices of two Minnesota autism treatment centers as part of a major investigation into alleged Medicaid fraud. A search warrant application unsealed by a federal judge Thursday alleges that Smart Therapy in Minneapolis received nearly $14 million in reimbursement from Medicaid between 2020 and last month. Star Autism Center in St. Cloud — which opened in August 2020 — received $6 million. Investigators say the clinics made fraudulent Medicaid claims for services that they never provided, and claimed to pay employees who had little or no training or purported to work unusual schedules. (Sepic, 12/12)
CIDRAP:
Avian Flu Suspected In Cats That Drank Raw Milk As Virus Kills Animals At Arizona Zoo
The Los Angeles County Department of Health today announced that it is investigating two suspected avian flu illnesses in indoor pet cats that drank recalled raw milk, fueling more concerns about wider spread in other animals, which includes zoo animals infected in Arizona's Maricopa County. Also today, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed several more outbreaks in dairy cattle in California and in poultry flocks in three states. And two states reported rises in wild-bird detections. (Schnirring, 12/12)
North Carolina Health News:
Extreme Heat Deaths Spark NC Push For Federal Worker Protections
A coalition of organizations focused on worker and human rights spent the past week rallying across North Carolina for support of what could be the first national heat standard, something that farmworkers and others worried about more frequent periods of extreme heat have been advocating for more than a year. (Blythe, 12/13)
KFF Health News:
More Californians Are Freezing To Death. Experts Point To More Older Homeless People.
A growing number of people — many of them older and homeless — are freezing to death during winter. Hypothermia from exposure to cold temperatures was the underlying or contributing cause of death for 166 Californians last year, more than double the number a decade ago, according to provisional death certificate data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The age-adjusted rate of 3.7 deaths per million residents in 2023 was the highest in the state in at least 25 years. (Reese, 12/13)
Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on radiation biology, Neanderthals, fertility, pornography, and more.
San Francisco Public Press:
Destroyed Records, Dying Witnesses Consign San Francisco Radiation Lab to Obscurity
After running the world’s first doctoral program in radiation biology, James Newell Stannard spent his retirement researching “Radioactivity and Health: A History.” The exhaustive record of the field’s early days, published in 1988, mentions some of the work done at a U.S. Navy radiation lab headquartered in San Francisco. Some but not all, because the paper trail was incomplete. When the Navy closed the lab in 1969, “they threw out nearly all records, and there is nowhere, at least so far as I can find, one complete set of Naval Radiological Defense Laboratory reports!” Stannard said in a 1979 interview. (Roberts, 12/12)
Stat:
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Democratizes Elite Research Program
One of the world’s largest funders of biomedical research is looking to spread the wealth around a little more evenly. The nonprofit Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) will bar institutions that already have two or more beneficiaries of its Investigator Program from applying for a round of funds to be awarded in 2027. (Oza, 12/13)
ProPublica:
Family Separations Persist. In Some Cases, The Government Doesn’t Say Why.
In handwritten cursive, a Russian immigrant named Marina wrote out the story of the day U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took away her 1-year-old baby while she was being held in a detention facility in southern California. “I cried and begged, kneeling, not to do this, that this was a mistake, not justice and not right,” she wrote. “She was so little that no one knew anything about her. I was very afraid for her and still am!” This didn’t happen during the Trump administration, which separated more than 4,000 migrant children from their families under its controversial “zero tolerance” policy. Marina was separated from her baby in April of this year. (Rosenberg, 12/12)
The Washington Post:
Scientists Pinpoint When Humans Had Babies With Neanderthals
A pair of new studies sheds light on a pivotal but mysterious chapter of the human origin story, revealing that modern humans and Neanderthals had babies together for an extended period, peaking 47,000 years ago — leaving genetic fingerprints in modern-day people. (Johnson, 12/12)
Bloomberg:
The High Price Of Fertility: Tracking The Global Trade Of Human Eggs
An investigation into how women in India, Argentina, Greece, and Taiwan are paid for their eggs—and sometimes exploited—in the billion-dollar global fertility industry. (Pearson, Brice, Berfield, Silver, Matsuyama, Wang, Rangarajan and Nikiforaki, 12/12)
The New York Times:
How To Talk To Your Teen About Pornography
The average American first sees online pornography at age 12, and nearly three-quarters of all teenagers have encountered it, according to a 2023 survey of adolescents by Common Sense. It’s enough to make most any parent squirm, but Brian Willoughby, a social scientist at Brigham Young University who studies the pornography habits of adolescents and the impact on relationships, has some advice: “Don’t panic.” Instead, he says, help your child understand that “this is a normal and acceptable topic, even if you’re stressed out.” Here are some suggestions for how to broach the subject. (Richtel, 12/12)
The New York Times:
Let’s Talk About Pornography. No, Seriously.
Brian Willoughby knows he’s doing a good job when parents become uncomfortable. That’s because part of his job involves telling them that their teenagers are looking at pornography — hard-core, explicit, often violent. Sometimes, the conversation is with a church group. Dr. Willoughby is a social scientist at Brigham Young University, where he studies the pornography habits of adolescents and the impact this has on relationships. When he goes into the community to explain what the modern world is like, he speaks plainly. (Richtel, 12/12)
Viewpoints: Ohio Should End Pelvic Exams Without Consent; Getting Meds Covered Shouldn't Be This Difficult
Opinion writers tackle these public health issues.
Columbus Dispatch:
Ohio Doctors Shouldn't Perform Intimate Exams On Unconscious Patients Without Consent
Twenty-seven U.S. states require hospitals to give unconscious patients informed consent before students perform intimate exams on them for their training. Ohio is poised to become the 28th. (Ellena Privitera, 12/11)
Stat:
My Fight To Get Insurance To Cover My Pricey ALS Drug
When I was diagnosed at age 22 with ALS, a fatal disease without a cure, I knew I was going to have to fight for my life. I just didn’t know I would also have to fight against insurance companies denying me access to life-extending treatments. (Shelby Kinsey, 12/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Employers Can Slow Healthcare Cost Growth With These Strategies
Employers, the largest purchasers in aggregate of health insurance in the U.S., will need to make some swift and pivotal decisions for the new year, specifically on how to best meet the healthcare needs of their workers. (Ellen Kelsay, 12/12)
The New York Times:
UnitedHealth Group C.E.O.: The Health Care System Is Flawed. Let's Fix It.
Health care is both intensely personal and very complicated, and the reasons behind coverage decisions are not well understood. We share some of the responsibility for that. Together with employers, governments and others who pay for care, we need to improve how we explain what insurance covers and how decisions are made. (Andrew Witty, 12/13)
Stat:
Syrian Physicians Like Me Play A Vital Role In U.S. Health Care
When I left Syria in 2014, I had a dream of becoming a U.S.-trained physician. I quickly realized that the American dream is real and that hard work truly pays off. I completed my master’s degree in international health policy and management, along with my clinical training in both internal and vascular medicine, at highly reputable institutions. The U.S. health care system offered me these opportunities, valuing my commitment over my background or religion. Today, as I reflect on this journey and on the monumental changes in Syria, I feel deeply grateful for my mentors and everyone I’ve had the privilege to work with. I’m also not sure that it could happen today. (M. Ihsan Kaadan, 12/13)