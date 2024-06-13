9/11 Responders Who Didn’t Wear PPE Have Higher Dementia Risk Before 65

A new study compared data from 5,010 people who were severely exposed to building debris in the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. Plus: A CDC report shows the number of US adults with dementia is holding steady.

CBS News: 9/11 First Responders With Severe Debris Exposure Have Higher Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds

New research is giving a deeper look into how dust and debris from the fallen World Trade Center may play a role in the brain health of first responders. In the study, published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Stony Brook University in New York found severe exposure to building debris was significantly associated with a higher risk of dementia before age 65 versus those who weren't exposed or who wore personalized protective equipment such as masks or hazmat suits. (Moniuszko, 6/12)

Modern Healthcare: MD Anderson Cut Off Care To 9/11 Responders: 9/11 Health Watch

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is disrupting care for three dozen patients sickened while responding to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack over a payment dispute, the advocacy organization 9/11 Health Watch alleges. The renowned Houston-based oncology provider would not comment on these claims but insists it stands ready to treat the 9/11 survivors. (McAuliff, 6/12)

More on dementia —

Reuters: About 4% Of US Adults Age 65 And Older Have A Dementia Diagnosis, Survey Finds

Some 4% of U.S. adults aged 65 and older say they have been diagnosed with dementia, a rate that reached 13% for those at least 85-years old, according to a report of a national survey released on Thursday. ... Ellen Kramarow, the report's lead author, said dementia diagnosis estimates were in general similar from 2019 to 2022, adding that they "do not see this as a measure that is going to have large changes year to year." (Santhosh, 6/13)

NPR: African Ancestry Genes Linked To Higher Risk For Alzheimer’s, Stroke

Black Americans are known to be at higher risk of some neurological disorders, and the reasons for this disparity remain unclear. Now, after examining the postmortem brains of 151 people, researchers in Baltimore have identified genes that may help explain why. In those people, who all identified as Black or African American, the scientists analyzed the influence of two different ancestries: African and European. They found that genes associated with African ancestry appear to affect certain brain cells in ways that could increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and stroke. (Hamilton, 6/12)

The Harvard Gazette: Alzheimer’s Indicators Track With Biological Changes In Brain

Using imaging reports to back up their findings, researchers have concluded that reports from patients and their partners about cognitive decline can be an early indicator of an accumulation of tau tangles, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. “There is increasing evidence that individuals themselves or a close family member may notice changes in memory, even before a clinical measure picks up evidence of cognitive impairment,” said Rebecca E. Amariglio of the Department of Neurology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the senior author of the study. Results are published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. (Bridger, 6/10)

The Conversation: When Mice With Alzheimer’s Inhaled Menthol, Their Cognitive Abilities Improved

Imagine a future where the smell of menthol could alleviate some of the worst symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. This might sound like science fiction, but innovative new research is making it a potential reality. Scientists have discovered that when mice with Alzheimer’s inhaled menthol, their cognitive abilities improved. This unexpected finding highlights a potential new avenue for treating this debilitating condition. (Spencer, 6/11)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription