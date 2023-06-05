Cost Drives 9 Million Americans To Skip Meds; Women Do It More Than Men
Income, insurance, and disability status were among the biggest determinants of cost-saving strategies in 2021, according to a CDC report released Friday.
NBC News:
Women More Likely Than Men To Skip Or Delay Medications Due To Cost, CDC Report Finds
Women are more likely than men to skip, delay or take less medication than was prescribed because of cost, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. The finding came from the CDC’s National Health Interview Survey, an annual survey in which tens of thousands of people in the U.S. are asked questions about their health-related experiences. (Lovelace Jr., 6/2)
Axios:
CDC: Upward Of 9 Million Cut Corners On Drugs Due To Cost
More than 9 million American adults aren’t taking their medications as prescribed due to the cost, with those who are uninsured or disabled among the likeliest to cut corners, according to new CDC data released Friday. Skipping doses, taking less than the prescribed amount or delaying refills to save money can make health conditions worse and more expensive to manage, researchers wrote. (Moreno, 6/2)
In other pharmaceutical industry news —
Stat:
For Many Who Use Power Wheelchairs, CMS Decision Just Made Seat Elevation Much Less Expensive
For years, patients and medical groups have advocated for Medicare to cover wheelchairs with power-seat elevation, allowing users to, among other things, reach cabinets and countertops more easily and conduct conversations eye to eye. In a major shift in its approach to the devices, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last month granted that request, saying it would cover some wheelchairs with a power-seat elevation feature. (Young, 6/5)
AP:
Maker Of Anti-Addiction Drug Suboxone Reaches $102.5 Million Settlement Over Antitrust Claims
The company that makes the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone has agreed to pay $102.5 million to 41 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that the company engaged in anticompetitive practices, it announced Friday. The agreement with Indivior, based in North Chesterfield, Virginia, averts a trial that was scheduled to start later this year. (6/2)
NBC News:
Ozempic, Wegovy Force Weight Loss Companies To Upend Their Approaches
The rise of the popular obesity and diabetes drugs Wegovy and Ozempic have compelled weight-loss companies to fundamentally shift their business models. WeightWatchers and Noom have for years promoted diet and exercise as the primary ways to lose weight, but both recently debuted plans to offer prescriptions for Wegovy and similar drugs as part of a strategy that recognizes obesity as a chronic disease. (Bendix, 6/4)
Boston Globe:
Biotechs Face Challenges As BIO Convention Returns To Boston
The world has changed since 2018 when the Biotechnology Innovation Organization last brought its annual road show to Boston, complete with entrepreneurial boot camps, beer-flowing receptions, and four days of nonstop networking. Since then, a global pandemic showcased the industry’s prowess in rushing out lifesaving vaccines — elevating scientists to the status of saviors, at least for a fleeting moment. But complaints about steep prices for drugs have grown louder, sparking a backlash in Washington, D.C., that threatens to disrupt the biotech business model crucial to the Massachusetts economy. (Weisman, 6/4)