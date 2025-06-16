A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on family medicine, limb regeneration, weight loss, and more.
Minnesota Public Radio:
Why Doctors At Mayo Clinic Are Doing Improv Theater
On a recent afternoon, a group of Mayo Clinic medical residents were pretending to toss around an imaginary ball. It was a goofy scene for these newly minted doctors who are at Mayo to specialize in family medicine. (Richert, 6/12)
CNN:
‘Whole Again’: Man Receives Double Hand Transplant After Nearly 17 Years
There’s a video on Luka Krizanac’s phone that captures him making coffee at home on an espresso machine. It’s the type of video anyone might take to show off a new gadget to friends or recommend a favorite bag of beans. But the normalcy is exactly what makes it extraordinary for Krizanac – because just a few months ago, he didn’t have hands. (McPhillips, 6/13)
The Washington Post:
Glowing Axolotls May Hold The Secret To Human Limb Regeneration
With a silly smile and frilly gills, the axolotl has wriggled its way into the hearts of millions, becoming a popular aquarium pet and pop-culture icon in video games, children’s books and toy stores. But this adorable species of salamander is also helping researchers investigate a serious medical mystery: Could the human body be coaxed to regrow a severed arm or leg? Scientists are turning to the axolotl because it is an expert at regeneration. After losing a limb, an adult axolotl can grow it back fresh and new. (Grandoni, 6/10)
Jersey's Best:
The Whiz Designer Behind Toy And Game Products For People With Disabilities
Nicholas Montesano, 22, is proprietor of his own company, Monte Plays, where he designs and manufactures toy and game products for people with disabilities. Montesano’s latest creation is called Zenspin, which in his words “is a fidget inspired toy with sensory features on the 3D printed model to alleviate tics and stress from a disease called Tourette’s syndrome.” (Sears, 6/11)
The Wall Street Journal:
New Polycythemia Vera Treatment Offers Hope For Patients Who Make Too Many Red Blood Cells
For patients with a rare type of blood cancer, treatment might finally be coming out of the Dark Ages. People with the chronic condition polycythemia vera make too many red blood cells, thickening their blood and increasing the risk for clots, heart attacks or strokes. The main treatment consists of regular blood draws—essentially bloodletting—to keep the disease in check. (Abbott, 6/9)
The New York Times:
In Some Ozempic Households, The Weight Loss Is Contagious
When Amy Kane started taking Mounjaro in 2022, she expected to lose weight — which she did, dropping more than 170 pounds. What Ms. Kane, a 36-year-old content creator in Chicago, didn’t expect was for the effects on her health to be contagious. Soon after she started the medication, her husband and children began eating more healthfully — and then became more physically active, too. (Snow, 6/12)