A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on antivenom, prosthetics, autism, and more.
The New York Times:
Universal Antivenom May Grow Out Of Man Who Let Snakes Bite Him 200 Times
Over nearly 18 years, the man, Tim Friede, 57, injected himself with more than 650 carefully calibrated, escalating doses of venom to build his immunity to 16 deadly snake species. He also allowed the snakes ... to sink their sharp fangs into him about 200 times. This bit of daredevilry (one name for it) may now help to solve a dire global health problem. More than 600 species of venomous snakes roam the earth, biting as many as 2.7 million people, killing about 120,000 people and maiming 400,000 others — numbers thought to be vast underestimates. (Mandavilli, 5/2)
The Washington Post:
Surgeons Attempt Medical First: Removing Spinal Tumor Through Patient's Eye
Karla Flores had a tumor strangling her spinal cord near the base of her skull. Doctors weighed whether they should attempt a risky surgery that had never been done before. (Johnson, 5/4)
The New York Times:
Most Prosthetics Blend In. Her ‘Fun’ Eyes Stand Out.
As a maker of prosthetic eyes, Christina Leitzel was told as an apprentice to treat her craft much as an expert art forger would: create a perfect match of one of nature’s most intricate canvases. But just as there are many ways to lose an eye — to cancer or to a fall; to a broom that strikes the wrong part of the brow — Leitzel wants to show there are many ways to gain one. (Barber, 5/1)
CBS News:
Minnetonka Doctor Taking Prosthetics To Amputees In Ukraine
A Minnetonka doctor isn't wavering in his commitment to help Ukrainian soldiers injured during the war with Russia. Dr. Greg Ekbom visited Ukraine last month for the fifth time since Russia invaded in 2022. "The passion that I still have at age 75 is strong," he said. "It's burning brightly." Through his nonprofit, LimbFit, Ekbom's provided prosthetics to more than 80,000 Ukrainian amputees. The majority of them are soldiers, but LimbFit's helped civilians too. (Schuman, 5/4)
The Washington Post:
AI Is Helping Autistic People With Social Mishaps
For autistic people, experiencing confusing social interactions can be common. Autistic Translator claims to help some people make sense of social mishaps. (Jiménez, 4/27)
CBS News:
An NBA Star's PSA Inspired A Man To Check His Mild Symptoms. Doctors Found An Orange-Sized Mass
Warren Donaldson, 64, says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's awareness campaign encouraged him to get his symptoms checked out. (Breen, 5/3)
The Washington Post:
Bodega Manager Gives Kids Free Food In Exchange For Great Report Cards
“I started doing it for all the kids in the neighborhood,” said convenience store manager Wail Alselwi, who began by paying for the snacks from his own pocket. Some students pick out staples for their families, such as milk, eggs, oil and bread. (Page, 5/3)