A Drink A Day Won’t Keep Ailments Away, Researchers Find
A new study debunks the claim that light to moderate drinking is good for the heart. It also found alcohol consumption raises the cancer risk “from the first drop.” A separate study projects cancer deaths among men worldwide will skyrocket 93% by 2050.
The New York Times:
Older Adults Do Not Benefit From Moderate Drinking, Large Study Finds
Even light drinking was associated with an increase in cancer deaths among older adults in Britain, researchers reported on Monday in a large study. But the risk was accentuated primarily in those who had existing health problems or who lived in low-income areas. The study, which tracked 135,103 adults aged 60 and older for 12 years, also punctures the long-held belief that light or moderate alcohol consumption is good for the heart. The researchers found no reduction in heart disease deaths among light or moderate drinkers, regardless of this health or socioeconomic status, when compared with occasional drinkers. (Rabin, 8/12)
CNN:
Global Cancer Deaths Among Men Projected To Increase By 93% By 2050, Study Finds
Cancer cases and deaths among men are expected to surge by 2050, according to a study published Monday, with large increases among men 65 and older. For the study, published in the journal Cancer, researchers from Australia analyzed cases and deaths from 30 types of cancer in 185 countries and territories in 2022 to make projections for 2050. (Gumbrecht, 8/12)
Bloomberg:
CVS, Walmart, Walgreens Brand Mucinex May Contain Cancer-Causing Benzene
While it may seem like the only difference between extended-release Mucinex and its generic store-brand counterpart is the price tag, the latter potentially exposes users to a deadly cancer-causing chemical. Millions of Americans who buy the store-brand option at various major US chains are unknowingly choosing a drug that risks containing a potent carcinogen called benzene, according to a Bloomberg analysis of government data. Benzene can cause blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. And while the inactive ingredients differ, benzene isn’t listed among them. It instead lurks in an inactive ingredient, a white powder called a carbomer. (Edney, 8/12)
Reuters:
J&J Has Enough Support From Claimants For $6.5-Billion Talc Settlement, Bloomberg Reports
Johnson & Johnson has cleared a key threshold of support for its proposed $6.5-billion settlement of tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its baby powder and other talc products caused cancer, according to a Bloomberg report. More than 75% of claimants voted in favor of the proposal, according to Bloomberg, a hurdle J&J set for a third attempt at placing a subsidiary in bankruptcy protection to resolve the litigation. (Knauth, 8/13)
On President Biden's 'cancer moonshot' —
The Hill:
Biden To Announce Funding For Research On Cancer Surgeries As Part Of Moonshot Effort
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Louisiana on Tuesday to announce up to $150 million in federal awards for research projects focused on improving cancer surgeries. The president and first lady will participate in a tour at Tulane University and deliver remarks on how funding from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) is being used to treat and detect cancer as part of the White House’s Cancer Moonshot effort. (Samuels, 8/13)