A Focus On Dementia, As WHO Warns Of Rising Numbers

The Washington Post reports on signs of dementia, with the World Health Organization saying the number of global sufferers is predicted to grow from the current 55 million to 153 million by 2050. Meanwhile, Military.com reports on a "tidal wave" of aging veterans. Also, THC-O, HRT, memory improvements, and more.

The Washington Post: More People Are Living With Dementia. What Are The Signs And Risk Factors?

More than 55 million people globally live with dementia, and the number is expected to increase to an estimated 153 million by 2050, according to the World Health Organization. With the number of people living with dementia rising, individuals need to take steps to reduce the risk of developing it, experts say. These include sustained physical activity, making healthier lifestyle choices and staying socially connected, a 2020 article published in Lancet recommended. (Cimons, 6/2)

Military.Com: America Faces A Tidal Wave Of Aging Veterans, Including A 237% Increase In Women Over 65 By 2041

As Vietnam and eventually Gulf War-era veterans grow older, they bring with them new needs, different expectations for care, and greater diversity than the Korean War and World War II veterans who came before them. The Department of Veterans Affairs and veterans organizations across the country are working to care for a new generation of older veterans who tend to have greater expectations for longevity and independence than earlier generations, yet also may struggle with more complex medical conditions. (Kehrt, 6/4)

NPR: Scientists Zap Sleeping Humans' Brains With Electricity To Improve Their Memory

A little brain stimulation at night appears to help people remember what they learned the previous day. A study of 18 people with severe epilepsy found that they scored higher on a memory test if they got deep brain stimulation while they slept, a team reports in the journal Nature Neuroscience. (Hamilton, 6/2)

Fortune Well: 7 Ways To Care For Elderly Parents Who Live Far Away

Having people who are your eyes and ears on the ground, who can call you if they notice something amiss, is crucial. (Seegert, 6/4)

In other health and wellness news —

CNN: Estrogen-Only Pills Used As HRT Raised Blood Pressure In Study. Experts Weigh In

People who use estrogen-only pills during menopause were more likely to be diagnosed with high blood pressure than those using patches or creams, a new study found. However, doctors who treat menopause say estrogen-only pills are rarely prescribed for high-risk patients, and the overall benefits of hormone replacement therapy far outweigh the risks for many patients. (LaMotte, 6/5)

Good Morning America: Women Who Struggle With PCOS Find Help Using Ozempic, Mounjaro

Branneisha Cooper of Texas said she was diagnosed during her senior year of high school with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, a reproductive hormone imbalance that can cause problems with the menstrual cycle and lead to the formation of multiple ovarian cysts and infertility, according to the U.S. Office on Women's Health. The exact cause of PCOS is unknown, but people with this condition have higher levels of androgens, such as testosterone, and insulin that can lead to insulin resistance which is a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes. (Kindelan, 6/5)

USA Today: What Is THC-O? What To Know About Potency, Legality, More

A growing number of marijuana-adjacent products are hitting consumer markets in the United States. Among them is a synthetic cannabinoid known as THC-O. The passage of the 2018 farm bill legalized hemp and spawned a cottage industry of weed look-alikes that are similarly intoxicating – and legal. (Kaufman, 6/2)

