A Germy Mix Of Flu, Coupled With Covid And RSV, Is Afflicting The Nation
Influenza A rates have remained stable, but influenza B is starting to spread. This comes as the CDC reports evidence of a covid upsurge in 11 states and respiratory syncytial virus in 21 states. Plus, two more children sick with flu have died this season. “It is not too late to get vaccinated," the CDC says.
CIDRAP:
After 3-Week Decline, Flu Cases Rise Across The US; RSV, COVID Activity High In Certain States
After three weeks of declining cases, influenza levels rose this week and remain elevated across the United States, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 activity is high in certain parts of the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its weekly respiratory virus update and FluView report today. Overall levels of acute respiratory illness are low to moderate in most of the country, with only Alabama and Arkansas in the high category. COVID-19 cases are unchanged since last week for much of the country, with levels growing or likely growing in 11 states. Flu cases are trending upward in 13 states, as are RSV cases in 21 states. (Van Beusekom, 1/30)
NBC News:
Pediatric Flu Deaths Rise To 52, With Unvaccinated Kids Hit The Hardest
Fifty-two children have died of the flu so far this season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday, seemingly putting pediatric deaths on track to outpace last season's record-breaking high. Ninety percent of those children had not received the annual flu shot, the CDC said. (Edwards, 1/30)
On vaccine makers —
CIDRAP:
Sanofi Scraps Plan To Develop Next-Generation MRNA Seasonal Flu Vaccine
French drug company Sanofi yesterday announced it has discontinued development of its next-generation seasonal flu vaccine based on mRNA technology but will continue to pursue a pandemic flu vaccine. Sanofi reported in its 2025 earnings documents that it was discontinuing its mRNA flu vaccine phase 1 trial. “Sanofi has deprioritized its mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine program and does not anticipate launching an mRNA-based seasonal flu product in the near term,” a spokesperson told Fierce Biotech, which first reported the news. (Wappes, 1/30)
Bloomberg:
AstraZeneca Shares To Start Trading In US After Listing Upgrade
Shares of AstraZeneca Plc, the UK’s biggest drugmaker, will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday following a listing upgrade to replace its American Depositary Receipts that were on Nasdaq. The drug and vaccine maker is seeking to attract more investors by tilting further toward the US, where it makes almost half of its revenue. It has said the move will give equal weight to its UK, Swedish and US listings. It reflects the growing importance of the US to AstraZeneca’s business and in turn, a relative shift away from its home country as Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot looks to the world’s largest pharma market for growth. (Capel, 2/2)
In other outbreaks —
Chicago Tribune:
Two Dead In Chicago From Meningococcal Disease
In the last two weeks, Chicago has had two deaths and at least seven cases of meningococcal disease in adults — a higher number of cases of the dangerous illness than usual for such a short time span, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. (Schencker, 1/30)