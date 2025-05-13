A Record 24.3M People Signed Up For ACA Plans During Open Enrollment
Data out from CMS on Monday show a 13% increase in 2025 over the record set a year ago. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that millions of Americans could lose health care coverage under a GOP-led proposal to cut back Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Modern Healthcare:
Exchange Enrollment Hits New High For 2025
A record 24.3 million people signed up for health insurance on federal and state-based marketplaces during the exchange open enrollment period for 2025. Fueled by enhanced subsidies enacted in 2021 and extended in 2022, the number blew past the record set a year ago by nearly 2.9 million — a 13% increase, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported Monday. The more sizable tax credits will expire at the end of this year, barring a congressional renewal. (Tepper, 5/12)
Newsweek:
Millions Face Losing Health Insurance Under Republican Proposal
Republican-led proposal to scale back Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies could result in millions of Americans losing their health insurance, according to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The CBO estimates were requested by top Democrats in the House Energy and Commerce, House Ways and Means, and Senate Finance Committees, Senator Ron Wyden and Representatives Neal Dunn and Frank Pallone. (Laws, 5/12)
In related news about health care coverage —
KFF Health News:
After Promising Universal Health Care, California Governor Must Reconsider Immigrant Coverage
Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t expect to be reckoning with another health care crisis. In March, as President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans escalated a nationwide debate over whether to slash health care for poor and disabled Americans, the Democratic governor had to tell state lawmakers that California’s health care costs had spiraled out of control due to major Medicaid initiatives he backed — including the nation’s largest expansion of taxpayer-financed health care for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission. (Hart and Mai-Duc, 5/13)