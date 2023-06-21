Abortion Again Dominates Ballot Box: Virginia Voters Oust ‘Pro-Life’ Democrat

Virginia state Sen. Joe Morrissey, a rare Democrat who supports limits on abortion access, lost to Lashrecse Aird, a “100%” supporter of abortion rights." Also: A Supreme Court ruling gives South Carolina Republicans another chance to end public funding for Planned Parenthood, and New York passes a bill that provides more abortion protections.

AP: Controversial Virginia State Senators, Including 'Pro-Life' Democrat, Ousted In Primary Election

A handful of Virginia incumbents prevailed over challengers in Tuesday’s primary election, but two of the state’s most controversial political figures — Democratic Sen. Joe Morrissey and Republican Sen. Amanda Chase — lost their party’s nomination, along with at least three more of their Senate colleagues. Morrissey, a political centrist and increasingly rare Democrat who supports limits on abortion access, lost to former state legislator Lashrecse Aird, an unapologetic, “100%” supporter of abortion rights. (Rankin, 6/21)

Politico: Abortion Still Dominates Democratic Politics: 3 Takeaways From Virginia’s Primary Night

Aird's victory is just the latest in a series of small but significant data points that show Democratic voters are still motivated by abortion rights at the ballot box. Earlier this year, Democrats flipped a state Senate seat in Virginia after a campaign that drew outsized attention from both pro-abortion rights and anti-abortion groups. And Wisconsin saw unrivaled turnout in an April state Supreme Court race that was very much about abortion. (Montellaro, 6/20)

More abortion news from South Carolina, New York, Kansas, and Kentucky —

Reuters: U.S. Supreme Court Revives South Carolina Planned Parenthood Defunding Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling that blocked South Carolina from ending public funding to Planned Parenthood, giving the Republican-governed state another chance to defend its bid to deprive the reproductive healthcare and abortion provider of government money. (Chung, 6/20)

CBS News: New York Passes Bill To Protect Doctors For Out-Of-State Telehealth Abortion Pill Prescriptions

The New York State Legislature passed a bill Tuesday that would legally protect New York doctors who prescribe abortion pills to patients living in states where the procedure has been outlawed. The bill passed the New York State Assembly by a 99 to 45 margin, and cleared the state Senate last month by a vote of 39 to 22. It has now been sent to the desk of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is expected to sign it into law. (Mandler, 6/20)

AP: Kansas Won't Enforce Its New Law On Medication Abortions For At Least 5 Weeks

Kansas officials have agreed not to enforce a new restriction on medication abortions for at least five weeks before a state court judge decides whether to put it on hold until he decides a lawsuit challenging it and other existing rules. Providers and their attorneys announced the agreement Tuesday. For now, providers won’t have to tell patients that they can stop a medication abortion using a regimen that providers and major medical groups consider unproven and potentially dangerous. The new rule was set to take effect July 1. (Hanna, 6/20)

AP: Abortion Rights Groups Drop Suit Challenging Kentucky's Ban But Continue Legal Fight

Abortion-rights groups filed a court motion Tuesday to dismiss their lawsuit challenging Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban but signaled that the legal fight is far from over. The groups’ strategy will focus on the next legal challenge expected to come from pregnant women who were denied abortion services in Kentucky. “We will be back in court when we have a patient plaintiff,” Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said in a statement. (Schreiner, 6/21)

From Missouri and Mississippi —

AP: Missouri Judge Orders End To GOP Officials' Standoff Over Proposed Abortion Rights Ballot Measure

A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday broke a standoff between two Republican officials that had halted the process. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ordered Attorney General Andrew Bailey to approve fellow Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s estimated $51,000 price tag on the proposal within 24 hours. Bailey had refused to approve the price estimate, arguing that if the proposal were to succeed, it could cost the state as much as a million times more than that figure because of lost Medicaid funding or lost revenue that wouldn’t be collected from people who otherwise would be born. (Ballentine, 6/20)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Survey Shows Missourians Don't Know If Birth Control Is Legal

Many Missourians are confused about the legality of birth control in the state and worried about future access, according to results released Tuesday of a survey of more than 1,000 residents. One in four Missourians do not believe or know that birth control pills are legal in the state, the survey found. More than half — 53% — do not believe or do not know that emergency contraception is legal; and 40% do not believe or know that intrauterine devices (IUDs) are legal. (Munz, 6/20)

CBS News: How Abortion Ban Has Impacted Mississippi One Year After Roe V. Wade Was Overturned

Mississippi has the highest infant mortality rate in the country, and the maternal death rate is worsening, particularly for Black mothers, according to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Getty Israel, a public health expert, warned about this possibility last year as the state's only abortion clinic prepared to close. (Huey-Burns, 6/20)

On abortion care providers —

ABC News: Majority Of OBGYNs Believe Overturning Roe Led To More Maternal Deaths: Survey

A majority of OBGYNs say the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer is linked to more maternal deaths, according to a new survey released early Wednesday from KFF. The decision -- known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization -- determined there is no constitutional right to an abortion and gave individual states full power to regulate abortion. Since then, at least 15 states have ceased nearly all abortion services, according to an ABC News tally. (Kekatos, 6/21)

Axios: Medical Residents Must Travel For Abortion Training Post-Dobbs

Abortion restrictions are forcing some medical residents to travel out-of-state to learn how to perform an abortion as a part of their medical training. Some states tightened abortion restrictions and banned the procedure in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, forcing both providers and patients to travel further distances for care and training. (Dreher, 6/21)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription