Abortion Rights Supporters Score Wins In Nebraska, South Carolina
A near-total ban on abortion has failed in South Carolina, and a ban on abortions at six weeks has faltered in Nebraska. Meanwhile, Washington becomes the first state to adopt new protections for reproductive data.
The Washington Post:
Conservative Dissenters Block Abortion Limits In Nebraska, South Carolina
Strict new abortion restrictions failed to advance in two conservative-dominated legislatures on Thursday, signaling a mounting fear among some Republicans that abortion bans could lead to political backlash. A near-total ban on abortion failed in South Carolina, just hours before a six-week ban fizzled in Nebraska. Abortion remains legal in both states until 22 weeks of pregnancy. (Shammas, Rosenzweig-Ziff, Roubein and Kitchener, 4/27)
Abortion news from Vermont, Washington, Minnesota, and Colorado —
AP:
Vermont Passes Bills Aimed At Protecting Abortion Pills
The Vermont Legislature passed reproductive and gender-affirming health care bills on Thursday with a late addition aimed at protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone. The bills protect providers from discipline for providing legally protected reproductive and gender affirming health care services. Legislators recently tacked on medicated abortion to the definition of legally protected reproductive health care services, and believe the state is the first to do so. (Rathke, 4/27)
The Washington Post:
Washington Becomes First State To Adopt Health Data Protections Post-Roe
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) on Thursday signed a first-of-its-kind bill into law that creates new protections for reproductive data, responding to concerns that sensitive data collected and sold by tech companies could be used to aid prosecutions related to abortions. (Zakrzewski, 4/27)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Walz Signs Bills To Ban Conversion Therapy, Protect Abortion And Gender-Affirming Care
Surrounded by advocates and supporters of LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights, Gov. Tim Walz signed three bills into law Thursday. They are meant to make Minnesota a refuge for those seeking gender-affirming care and abortions, and to ban what's called conversion therapy for youth and vulnerable adults in the state. (Moini, 4/27)
The Colorado Sun:
Amid Court Challenges, What Can States Like Colorado Actually Do To Set Abortion Policy?
When Jennifer Hendricks steps to the front of a classroom, she’s used to being able to answer students’ questions. Hendricks is a law professor at the University of Colorado, the co-director of the school’s juvenile and family law program. One of her specialties is reproductive rights law, meaning she knows the judicial record around abortion better than most anyone. When a first-year law student asks her a question about abortion law, she should be able to answer it easily. Except, this year, 10 months after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the Dobbs case, she can’t — not always. (Ingold, 4/28)