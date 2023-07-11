Abortions In Iowa Could Abruptly Stop By Wednesday
GOP lawmakers have a timeline for a one-day special session that could lead to a final vote as soon as tonight, the Des Moines Register said. The legislation they are debating would ban nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The ban would take effect immediately after the governor signed it.
Des Moines Register:
Iowa Special Legislative Session Could Ban Most Abortions By Wednesday
Iowa's abortion laws are poised to change quickly and dramatically as state lawmakers gather at the state Capitol Tuesday for a special session to restrict the procedure. Current Iowa law allows abortion up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. But Gov. Kim Reynolds last week called on lawmakers to return to Des Moines for a special legislative session to pass new abortion restrictions. On Friday, Republican leaders announced they would seek to pass a bill banning nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. (Akin and Gruber-Miller, 7/10)
Also —
The Hill:
Tuberville’s Hold Leaves Marines Leaderless For First Time In 164 Years
The blockade from Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) on about 250 of the Pentagon’s general and flag officers has left the Marine Corps without a confirmed leader for the first time in 164 years. ... Tuberville’s hold on the Pentagon nominees, which he began in March to protest the Defense Department’s new abortion policy, shows no signs of weakening, even as the block has sparked bipartisan frustration. (Dress, 7/10)
News Service of Florida:
Florida Supreme Court To Hear Abortion Case In September
The Florida Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear arguments Sept. 8 in a case that could play a major role in the future of abortion rights in the state. The court issued an order scheduling a hearing in a challenge to a 2022 law that prevented abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The outcome of the case also will affect a law passed this year that would bar abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — and could determine whether a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution will protect abortion rights. (Saunders, 7/10)
CNBC:
How Governors And CEOs Are Negotiating Deals In Abortion-Ban Era
Since the Supreme Court returned abortion law to the states, governors on both sides of the reproductive politics are claiming business wins in the fight. (Cohn, 7/10)
On the foster care system —
Vox:
How Abortion Bans Will Strain An Already Failing Foster System
It’s not yet clear how many additional births new restrictions will ultimately cause, or what fraction of those children will end up in foster care, but it’s a population at high risk of coming to the attention of Social Services. An October 2022 forecast by data scientist Russ Clay predicts that the Dobbs verdict could mean an 8 to 11 percent increase, or an additional 3,600 to 4,400 children, in the Texas foster care system by 2040, relative to the baseline forecast. (Dixon-Luinenburg, 7/9)