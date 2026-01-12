About 15,000 Nurses Join Picket Line In New York City’s Largest Nursing Strike

New contract provisions on AI and workplace violence, along with salary increases to keep up with inflation, are among their demands. Also, Texas joins 17 other states making it easier for foreign doctors to work legally without repeating their residencies.

Politico: Nearly 15,000 Nurses Go On Strike At Top New York City Hospitals

Nearly 15,000 nurses are walking out of their hospital jobs early Monday morning and onto the picket line, in what their union says is the largest nursing strike in New York City history. New York State Nurses Association members working for Montefiore Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian and the Mount Sinai Health System are demanding salary increases to account for inflation while fighting to maintain protections against understaffing that they won after a three-day strike three years ago. They are also calling for new contract provisions on artificial intelligence and workplace violence. (Kaufman, 1/12)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Changes Law To Attract Foreign-Trained Doctors

Like many internationally trained physicians in the United States, it took years before Duncanville surgeon Anil Tibrewal could call Texas home. Fifteen years of medical training to be exact. While the U.S. usually requires international medical graduates to complete a second medical residency in this country, Tibrewal completed three: one in India, another in England and the third in New York and Cleveland. (Langford, 1/9)

Stat: Medicaid Approves Extra Payments For Hospitals, Doctors Ahead Of Cuts

The federal government approved $60 billion worth of extra Medicaid funds for hospitals, doctors, nursing homes, and other medical providers in the closing months of 2025 — money that will gradually get cut under Republicans’ tax law. (Herman, 1/12)

Also —

Deadline: 'The Pitt' Honors Healthcare Workers & Civil Servants At Golden Globes

“I want to thank the first responders and healthcare workers, who are the real heroes who inspire us,” shared creator, showrunner, and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill, while accepting the group accolade for Best Drama Series. “Debora Kahn from The Diplomat reminded me I have to thank all the civil servants, as well,” he added. Actor Noah Wyle also tipped his hat to healthcare workers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Drama Series earlier in the evening. (Cordero, 1/11)

PBS NewsHour: Inside The Real Pittsburgh Hospital Behind HBO's 'The Pitt'

Geoff Bennett visited the actual “Pitt,” the real Pittsburgh hospital that doubles as a key location in the show. (Bennett and Fecteau, 1/8)

Newsweek: Here’s What TV Gets Wrong About CPR—And It Could Cost Lives

When cardiac arrest occurs, every second counts—but, according to a new study out of the University of Pittsburgh, the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques shown on television are misleading people about best practice and risking them waste precious time in the event of a real-world emergency. The study, published in the journal Circulation: Population and Outcomes, is the first to analyze how TV shows portray bystander CPR, highlighting the need for more accurate depictions to better instruct the public in cases of emergency. (Azzurra Volpe, 1/12)

More health care industry news —

The Baltimore Sun: Bethesda Mental Health Clinic Closes After 35 Years

The Chesapeake Center, a Bethesda-based mental health clinic specializing in ADHD and learning differences, closed at the end of 2025 after more than three decades in operation, according to a letter sent to patients. (Karpovich, 1/10)

The Colorado Sun: How A Rural Colorado Hospital Found Lifeblood In Lab Services

Tucked into the heart of Keefe Memorial Hospital, less than 18 miles from the Kansas border, a chapel sat silent on a recent afternoon, an enduring reminder of the institution’s faithful origin, while activity animated the health care space around it. (Simpson, 1/11)

The Washington Post: Dentists Focus On Getting Young Adults To Stop Skipping Care

Young adults are the most likely age group to skip dental care, with a recent study finding that 1 in 3 didn’t see a dentist during the previous year. (McDaniel, 1/11)

The Washington Post: Longevity Medicine Booms With Promises To Slow Aging, Despite Lack Of Evidence

Longevity medicine has exploded into the mainstream, but the fervor has outpaced rigorous scientific evidence and federal regulations. (Thadani, 1/12)

Modern Healthcare: Private Equity-Backed Healthcare IT Deals Increased In 2025: Bain

Healthcare IT buyout deal count has steadily increased the last few years as the sector remains attractive to private equity investors. Private equity-backed healthcare IT buyout transactions saw an increase while overall deal value for the sector doubled in 2025, according to a report from management consulting company Bain & Company published on Thursday. This increase contrasts with other parts of healthcare that saw declines in private equity deal activity. (Famakinwa and Broderick, 1/9)

