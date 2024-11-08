ACA, Abortion Rights Among Health Care Priorities Of New Senate Dems

Roll Call lays out what newly elected members have championed in the past and what perspective they might bring to the GOP-controlled Senate. Meanwhile, one more government spending battle looms in Congress.

Roll Call: A Look At The Health Priorities Of Incoming Senate Democrats

Republicans took control of the Senate with Tuesday’s elections, but a handful of new Democrats will also be going to the Senate in January. The tight races between Republican Kari Lake and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in Arizona and between Democrat Jacky Rosen and Republican Sam Brown in Nevada had not yet been called by Thursday evening. Here’s a look at the health care portfolios of incoming Democratic senators so far. (Hellmann, 11/7)

KXAN Austin: After Reforming Texas Medical Board, Newly-Elected Member Of Congress Eyes Health Care Transparency

A newly-elected member of Congress — whose bipartisan bill-turned-law reformed the Texas Medical Board in 2023 in direct response to a KXAN investigation — previously said she wants to look into expanding patient protections on a national level. “I’m sure that you and I can partner together just like we did with the [Texas] Medical Board,” Congresswoman-elect Julie Johnson told KXAN investigative reporter Matt Grant after announcing her bid for Congress. “Let’s see what we can get done.” (Grant, 11/6)

BBC Washington: Who Will Win Control Of The House? The Outstanding Races To Watch

The party that will control the US House of Representatives for the next two years is not yet decided - but the Republicans look to be inching towards a majority that would hand them full control of the US government. On Friday morning, the party was a handful of seats short of the 218 needed to take control of the lower chamber of Congress. (Looker, 11/8)

Fox News: Shutdown Standoff Looms In Congress' Final Weeks Before Trump's Return To White House

The tumultuous two years of the 118th Congress are likely to be capped by one more standoff over government spending. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., signaled to Fox News Digital that it was unlikely Republicans will move to kick fiscal 2025 federal funding discussions into the new year. But he reiterated vows that House Republicans would fight against rolling all 12 annual appropriations bills into one large "omnibus" package, setting up a possible showdown with Senate Democrats. (Elkind, 11/8)

And in news from the Supreme Court —

Los Angeles Times: Trump's Win May Extend Conservative Control Of Supreme Court For Decades

President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory, combined with the Republican takeover of the Senate, may extend conservative control of the Supreme Court for two more decades. For much of the last four years, progressives focused on proposals to expand the court to more than nine justices or to impose limited terms on the current justices. These ideas depended on Democrats winning sweeping power in the White House and the Senate. Instead, Republicans will be in charge and positioned to preserve the conservative grip on the high court long after Trump leaves Washington. (Savage, 11/7)

The Washington Post: Man Sentenced In Leak Of Justice Ginsburg’s Medical Records

A former medical worker who was convicted of illegally accessing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s hospital records as she underwent cancer treatment in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison after a judge excoriated his “truly despicable conduct” and “stunning lack of empathy.” Trent J. Russell admitted he was active on 4chan, an online message board known for trafficking in dark conspiracy theories. A screenshot showing the dates and types of cancer treatments Ginsburg received at George Washington University Hospital in the final years of her life appeared on the message board shortly after Russell accessed the same data. (Rizzo, 11/7)

