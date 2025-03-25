Acting Chief Susan Monarez, Who Is Not A Physician, Tapped To Lead CDC
The biosecurity expert has degrees in microbiology and previously served as deputy director of ARPA-H. For the first time, the post will require Senate confirmation, following a law change in 2022.
Trump Picks Susan Monarez To Run The CDC
After the chaotic withdrawal of President Trump’s previous nominee to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the president selected the CDC’s acting director, Susan Monarez, to lead the agency. Monarez would be the first CDC director since 1953 not to have a medical degree. She has a B.S. and Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (Owermohle and Branswell, 3/24)
Who Is Dr. Susan Monarez? Donald Trump's Pick To Lead CDC
Susan Monarez has previously held several prominent positions within the U.S. government. She served as deputy director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), where she led initiatives in artificial intelligence and health technology. She has also held roles at the Department of Homeland Security and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. This nomination is notable as Monarez would be the first CDC director to require Senate confirmation, following a law change in 2022. (Whisnant and Adeosun, 3/24)