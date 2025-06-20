Addictive Tech Use Linked To Youth Mental Health Issues, Study Finds

Researchers found that kids with a dependency on their devices — not just screen time — are more likely to have suicidal thoughts. Plus, Chatbot therapy for kids in crisis.

NPR: Screen Addiction And Suicidal Behaviors Are Linked For Teens, A Study Shows

A new study finds that addiction to social media, mobile phones and video games is linked to a higher risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The study, published in JAMA on Wednesday, looked at data on more than 4,000 kids from an ongoing longitudinal study following them for years, starting at ages 9 to 10. It found that by age 14, about a third of the kids had become increasingly addicted to social media, about a quarter had become increasingly addicted to their mobile phone and more than 40% showed signs of addiction to video games. (Chatterjee, 6/18)

The New York Times: Kids Are In Crisis. Could Chatbot Therapy Help?

A number of companies are building A.I. apps for patients to talk to when human therapists aren’t available. (Tingley, 6/20)

More public health news —

The Washington Post: 3 Killed In Listeria Outbreak Linked To Pasta Sold At Walmart, Kroger

Three people have died and more than a dozen others were hospitalized following an outbreak of listeria that has been linked to premade chicken fettuccine alfredo meals sold nationwide at Kroger and Walmart, federal health officials said Wednesday. FreshRealm, the Texas-based food manufacturer that makes the packaged products, issued a voluntary recall on Tuesday of chicken fettuccine alfredo meals made before June 17 “out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement Wednesday. (Raji, 6/19)

CIDRAP: States With Links To West Texas Measles Outbreak Announce More Cases

In a large measles outbreak centered in West Texas, Texas and other states with linked cases—Kansas and Oklahoma — have reported a few more infections, according to the latest updates from health departments. In Texas, cases continue a downward trend. Yesterday the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) reported 6 more cases since its last update on June 10, lifting the outbreak total to 750 across 35 counties. However, the number of counties with ongoing transmission has declined to three, including the original epicenter Gaines, along with Lamar and Lubbock. Of the 750 cases, 707 people were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status, 22 had received one dose, and 21 had gotten two or more doses. (Schnirring, 6/18)

The New York Times: Marijuana’s Links To Heart Attack And Stroke Are Becoming Clearer

While most Americans consider marijuana safe, new research published this week found that use of the drug is associated with a higher risk of stroke and heart attack, including among younger adults. The analysis, which examined data from 24 studies and was published in the journal Heart, also found that marijuana use was associated with a twofold increase in the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. While this data only shows a correlation and cannot prove that marijuana caused these effects, it is well-established that the drug can raise blood pressure and heart rate and alter the heart’s rhythm, said Dr. Ersilia DeFilippis, a cardiologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. (Bajaj, 6/19)

WUFT: How Old Is Your Heart? MRI Technology Reveals An Unhealthy Lifestyle Add Decades

Wrinkles on one’s face are an obvious, unavoidable sign of aging. But your heart might be aging, too, faster than you think — and now, scientists have a way to check. Researchers at England's University of East Anglia have developed a new MRI-based method to reveal your heart’s functional age, or a measure of how well your heart is really doing, regardless of how many years you’ve lived on this planet. (Hagmajer, 6/19)

