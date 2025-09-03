Advanced-Stage Prostate Cancer Rates See Sharp Rise In Past Decade

The report also shows that declines in mortality rates have slowed, from 3%-4% per year to 0.6% per year in the past decade. Plus: A study looks at cancer-fighting properties of a plant-based nutrient. More news is on Alzheimer’s; the link between brain tumors and the birth control shot; and more.

ABC News: US Prostate Cancer Rates Rose Annually Over The Past Decade, New Report Finds

Prostate cancer rates have risen in recent years, with a sharp increase in cases diagnosed in advanced stages, the American Cancer Society said Tuesday. Diagnoses of prostate cancer rose 3% annually starting in 2014, after declining 6.4% per year in the decade before, according to the ACS' annual prostate cancer statistics report. The steepest increases were seen for advanced-stage disease — up to 6.2% annually with the increases varying by age groups, the report said. (El-Naas, 9/2)

Medical Xpress: Plant-Based Nutrient Can Boost Immune Cells' Ability To Fight Cancer

In a new study, researchers from the University of Chicago discovered that zeaxanthin, a plant-derived carotenoid best known for protecting vision, may also act as an immune-boosting compound by strengthening the cancer-fighting activity of immune cells. The findings, which are published in Cell Reports Medicine, highlight the potential of zeaxanthin as a widely available supplement to improve the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapies. (Abburi, 9/2)

Fox News: New 3-Minute Brain Test Detects Early Alzheimer's Signs At Home Using EEG

A new brainwave test could detect early signs of Alzheimer’s years before diagnosis — in just three minutes. That’s according to researchers at the University of Bath and the University of Bristol, who recently tested the new technology — called Fastball EEG — in patients’ homes. The three-minute test records electrical activity in the brain as the person looks at a series of images. It is designed to pick up on signs of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which often precedes Alzheimer’s. (Rudy, 9/2)

NPR: These Scientists Found Alzheimer’s In Their Genes. Here’s What They Did Next

People who inherit two copies of a gene variant called APOE4 have a 60% chance of developing Alzheimer's by age 85. Only about 2% to 3% of people in the U.S. have this genetic profile, and most of them don't know it because they've never sought genetic testing. But three scientists are among those who did get tested, and learned that they are in the high-risk group. Now, each is making an effort to protect not only their own brain, but the brains of others with the genotype known as APOE4-4. (Hamilton, 9/2)

Medical Xpress: Dad's Childhood Passive Smoking May Confer Lifelong Poor Lung Health Onto His Kids

A father's exposure to passive smoking as a child may impair the lifelong lung function of his children, putting them at risk of COPD—a risk that is heightened further if they are childhood passive smokers themselves—finds research published online in the respiratory journal Thorax. The findings highlight the intergenerational harms of smoking, say the researchers, who urge fathers to intercept this harmful legacy by avoiding smoking around their children. (9/2)

MedPage Today: Brain Tumor Risk Rises With Birth Control Shot

Meningioma was rare but occurred more frequently among women who used depot medroxyprogesterone acetate (Depo-Provera) versus other forms of contraception, an analysis of more than 10 million women in the U.S. showed. Compared with women who did not use hormonal contraception, women who used depot medroxyprogesterone acetate had a relative risk (RR) of 2.43 (95% CI 1.77-3.33) for meningioma, according to Varun Kshettry, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic, and co-authors. (George, 9/2)

Newsweek: Zapping White Blood Cells Makes Them Heal Body Faster

Electrically stimulating key cells in the immune system could "reprogram" them to reduce inflammation and encourage faster and more effective healing in the body. This is the discovery of scientists from Trinity College Dublin in Ireland who say their findings could lead to a powerful therapeutic option to help "boost the body's own repair processes in a huge range of different injury and disease situations." (Millington, 9/2)

Newsweek: Scientists Invent Patch That Makes Pimples 'Disappear' Pain-Free

Pimple patches seem to be soaring in popularity—and a newly invented type that makes zits disappear without pain or irrtitation in mere days could soon be all the rage. Researchers have created a two-stage pimple patch set with an array of tiny spikes that grab onto the pimple and deliver antibacterial or anti-inflammatory compounds. Generally, the small, sticker-like bandages used to cover and heal unwanted spots come in all different shapes and sizes with varying degrees of effectiveness. (Millington, 9/2)

