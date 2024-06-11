Advisory Panel Recommends That FDA Approve Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s Drug
FDA advisers voted unanimously Monday to back donanemab after reviewing data showing its effectiveness at slowing mild dementia. If cleared by the agency, Eli Lilly's treatment would only be the second Alzheimer’s drug approved in the U.S.
AP:
Alzheimer's Drug That Can Slow Disease Gets Backing From FDA Advisers
A closely watched Alzheimer’s drug from Eli Lilly won the backing of federal health advisers on Monday, setting the stage for the treatment’s expected approval for people with mild dementia caused by the brain-robbing disease. Food and Drug Administration advisers voted unanimously that the drug’s ability to slow the disease outweighs its risks, including side effects like brain swelling and bleeding that will have to be monitored. (Perrone, 6/10)
Newsweek:
Viagra May Help Prevent Dementia: 'Findings Are Very Encouraging'
Scientists at the U.K.'s University of Oxford have found a potential dementia treatment from an unlikely source: Viagra. Over 5 million Americans over the age of 65 live with dementia, according to 2014 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dementia comes in different forms and is characterized by an impaired ability to remember, think and make decisions. (Dewan, 6/10)
Newsweek:
Scientists Reveal Promising Way To Stave Off Cognitive Decline
The way we explore our environment might contribute to healthier brain aging, a new study suggests. The findings may offer new methods for staving off cognitive decline, as well as early biomarkers for Alzheimer's diagnosis. Spatial navigation is a skill we use every day, and it tends to decline as we age. Historically, this decline in navigational abilities was attributed to worsening spatial memory. But according to new research, it may also be due to changes in the ways that we explore new environments. (Dewan, 6/11)
In other pharmaceutical news —
The Colorado Sun:
Is Pfizer Working On A Vaccine For The Bird Flu?
Pfizer has been working on a vaccine for the H5N1 influenza virus since 2023 as part of the company’s “broader pandemic preparedness efforts.” The company said May 28 that a vaccine candidate has shown to provide “notable increases in antibody responses” against the virus commonly called bird flu. (George, 6/10)