After 2 Deaths, Philips Recalls Software That Mishandled Some EKG Readings
Another 109 people reported injuries after using the remote cardiac monitoring software, Modern Healthcare reported. Other pharmaceutical and tech news is on the FDA's drug approval system and a rapid diagnostic test for bloodstream infections.
Modern Healthcare:
Philips Recalls Remote Cardiac Monitoring Software After 2 Deaths
Philips is recalling its remote cardiac monitoring software, which has been associated with 109 reported injuries and two reported deaths, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The agency labeled the action a Class I recall, its most serious designation. (Dubinsky, 1/14)
Bloomberg:
Biogen, Sarepta Quick Drug Approvals Show FDA Gaps, Report Says
Approvals for drugs from Biogen Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. show flaws in the process US drug regulators use to speed approval for drugs to fill unmet needs, federal watchdogs said in a report. Biogen’s Aduhelm, Sarepta’s Exondys 51, along with Covis Pharma’s Makena were all cleared quickly by the US Food and Drug Administration despite weak evidence and disagreements among reviewers, according to the report Tuesday from Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General. In one case, documentation about key decisions was missing, the report found. (Rutherford, 1/14)
CIDRAP:
CARB-X Funds Rapid Diagnostic Test Platform For Bloodstream Infections
CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) today announced an award of $3.5 million to biotechnology company Melio to develop a rapid diagnostic test for bloodstream infections, including neonatal sepsis. Melio's culture-free diagnostic platform uses molecular and microfluidic technology to identify clinically relevant pathogens and actionable antibiotic-resistance markers directly from blood within 3 hours. Company officials say the platform could enable providers to make early, targeted antibiotic treatment decisions and fill a crucial gap in sepsis care for newborns. (Dall, 1/14)