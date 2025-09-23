After Cutting Billions In Aid, Trump To Spell Out His World Vision Today At UN

The president has made it clear he wants little to do with much of the United Nations mandate, The New York Times reports. More administration news is on the FTC, "forever chemicals," medical research, data sharing, and more.

The New York Times: Trump To Address U.N. As He Jettisons Aid And Recasts U.S. Role

President Trump plans to address the 80th session of the United Nations’ General Assembly Tuesday morning, laying out his vision for how America should wield — or decline to wield — its power abroad. In the speech, Mr. Trump plans to target “globalist institutions” that have “significantly decayed the world order,” said Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary. “He will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world,” she said. (Broadwater, 9/23)

On the FTC and consumer protections —

The Washington Post: Supreme Court Allows Trump To Fire Democratic Member Of Trade Commission

The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for President Donald Trump to fire the sole remaining Democrat on the Federal Trade Commission, the latest victory in his aggressive push to exert greater control over the federal bureaucracy. The justices overturned a lower-court injunction that reinstated Rebecca Slaughter to her position with the agency that oversees antitrust and consumer protection issues while litigation over her removal works its way through the courts. (Jouvenal, 9/23)

More health news from the Trump administration —

The New York Times: Defense Department Delays Cleanup Of ‘Forever Chemicals’ Nationwide

The Department of Defense has quietly delayed its cleanup of harmful “forever chemicals” at nearly 140 military installations across the country, according to a list of sites analyzed by The New York Times. The Pentagon has been one of the most intensive users of these chemicals, which are also known as PFAS and are a key ingredient in firefighting foam. For decades, crews at U.S. military bases would train to battle flames by lighting jet-fuel fires, then putting them out with large amounts of foam, which would leach into the soil and groundwater. (Tabuchi, 9/23)

CBS News and the Post and Courier: White House Slashes Medical Research On Monkeys And Other Animal Testing, Sparking Fierce New Debate

The Trump administration has canceled nearly $28 million of federal grants for animal testing as major federal health agencies are phasing out research on live animals in favor of new alternatives, a joint investigation by CBS News and The Post and Courier of Charleston, South Carolina, has found. "We're witnessing a watershed moment right now," said Justin Goodman, the senior vice president of White Coat Waste, an animal rights nonprofit. "We have an administration that's skeptical of spending, skeptical of establishment science. … We are trying to slash and burn as much animal testing funding as possible." (May, Axelrod and Thompson, 9/22)

KFF Health News: As The Trump Administration And States Push Health Data Sharing, Familiar Challenges Surface

The Northeast Valley Health Corp. in Los Angeles County could be a poster child for the benefits of sharing health data electronically. Through a data network connecting its records system with other providers, the health center receives not just X-ray and lab results but real-time alerts when hospitals on the network admit or discharge its patients who have diabetes or asthma, enabling care teams to troubleshoot and significantly drive down emergency room visits. (Kwon, 9/23)

The San Diego Union-Tribune: San Diego Navy Doctor Removed From Role Over Social Media Profile

A San Diego Navy doctor has been removed from her leadership role and is now under investigation after her social media profile caught the attention of a right-wing activist and the U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. U.S. Navy Cmdr. Janelle Marra, who has served on active duty in the Navy for 17 years, was the medical services director of Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Bravo, a Navy unit in San Diego trained to provide medical care to support military operations. (Fox, 9/22)

