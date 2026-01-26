After Deadly Winter Storm, Subzero Temperatures Pose Danger To Millions

At least six people have died in the storm, including one in Austin from hypothermia. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to continue across the U.S. through Friday.

The Washington Post: Power Outages, School Closures, Frigid Temperatures Follow Massive Storm

Public health risks will remain after the snow and sleet stop. Subzero temperatures are forecast in parts of the U.S. through Friday. (Dennis, Noll, Craig and Shepherd, 1/25)

The 19th: Pregnant Mother In ICE Detention Faces Deportation

A pregnant woman with two American-born children — including a breastfeeding infant — is awaiting deportation in a Louisiana immigration detention facility. She has been separated from her family for more than three weeks. (Luthra, 1/23)

Mirror Indy: Indiana’s Needle Exchange Programs Are On The Chopping Block

In 2023, Morgan Bryant went to her first syringe exchange. ... “You’re always on the run. Chasing after that high, that bag, that dealer,” Bryant said. “I was looking for a way out.” She found one at the Damien Center, Indy’s oldest AIDS service organization. Each week, Bryant exchanged her used needles for clean supplies and boxes of naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. Staff helped treat her wounds from injecting, too. Lawmakers are re-evaluating syringe exchanges like this one, which operate in six counties across Indiana. (Molloy, 1/23)

AP: Massive Pipe Rupture Sends Sewage Into Potomac River Near DC

A massive pipe that moves millions of gallons of sewage has ruptured and sent wastewater flowing into the Potomac River northwest of Washington, D.C., polluting it ahead of a major winter storm that has repair crews scrambling. DC Water, which operates the sewer system, is hooking up pumps to divert sewage around the rupture and allow crews to make repairs. It has cautioned people to stay out of the area and to wash their skin if exposed. (Phillis, Boone and Fields, 1/24)

The Washington Post: Judges Should Consider Toll Of Domestic Abuse During Sentencing, Advocates Say

Domestic violence victims convicted of crimes in Maryland could present evidence of how the abuse factored into their crimes while seeking a lighter sentence under a bill being considered by state lawmakers. (Golden, 1/26)

The Texas Tribune: Calls To 988 Line Increasing But Investment Is Still Lacking

For Julia Hewitt, the removal of LGBTQ+ services from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and potential funding freezes and cuts are a personal and professional issue. (Simpson, 1/23)

