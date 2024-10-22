After Dual Storms, Florida Sees Uptick In Flesh-Eating Bacteria Infections
So far, 76 people have become sick, and 13 of them have died, because of Vibrio vulnificus. The bacteria is commonly found in floodwaters after storm surges. Elsewhere, 46 people have been hospitalized because of food poisoning in Maryland, and New York City's health commissioner has stepped down.
USA Today:
Hurricanes In Florida: State Sees Surge In Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases
Florida has seen a surge of flesh-eating bacteria cases in recent weeks after parts of the state were inundated with heavy rain and flooding due to back-to-back hurricanes, according to state health department data. There have been 76 cases of Vibrio vulnificus in 2024, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, surpassing the 74 cases in 2022 when Hurricane Ian and other devastating storms hit the state. Of this year's cases, the data also shows that there have been 13 deaths statewide linked to Vibrio vulnificus infections. (Freeman, Bridges and Nguyen, 10/22)
WUSF:
Health Advocates Urge Florida To Apply For Medicaid Relief Amid Hurricane Recovery
Hurricanes Milton and Helene have caused a lot of disruptions in Florida. Thousands of residents continue to struggle with housing, employment and medical needs, which is why a coalition of health and labor advocates want state leaders to make it easier to access Medicaid coverage. (Colombini, 10/21)
North Carolina Health News:
"I Want To Go Home": Seniors Contend With Helene Recovery
Aleta Moody, 71, lives in the small town of Globe in Caldwell County, about 17 miles southeast of Grandfather Mountain. She is blind and lives alone, and she has an aide who helps her with grocery shopping and appointments. After the remnants of Hurricane Helene hit western North Carolina, devastating many tiny communities in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Moody was forced to evacuate. (Vitaglione, 10/22)
Bloomberg:
Baxter Aims To Take More New Dialysis Patients After Storm Halt
Baxter International Inc. will begin accepting more new home dialysis patients after hurricane damage to a plant forced it to limit enrollment to children and emergency cases. The company, a major provider of fluids used for home dialysis, is aiming to “restore the number of new patient starts to pre-Hurricane Helene levels by the end of the year,” according to a statement Monday. (Suvarna, 10/21)
More health news from across the U.S. —
Newsweek:
Mass Food Poisoning Incident Leaves 46 Hospitalized In Maryland
Amass food poisoning outbreak at a seafood distributor left 46 sufferers hospitalized after they all ate the same dish, according to reports. The incident is said to have struck down dozens of people at the North Atlantic Fish Company (NAFCO) Wholesale Seafood Distributors in Jessup, Maryland, on Monday. Paramedics from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services raced to the scene after scores of people fell ill simultaneously at the industrial site at around 3:45 p.m., according to local news channel Fox 5. (10/22)
Politico:
New York City Health Commissioner Departs
New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan stepped down Friday after two and a half years leading one of the world’s largest public health agencies. ... Vasan has repeatedly dodged questions about the impact of the multiple investigations swirling around Mayor Eric Adams on his decision to step down. But he told POLITICO in an interview Friday that he is “not blind to the environment” and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has been doing “everything we can” to prevent that environment from damaging morale. (Kaufman, 10/21)