After Infant Formula Shortage, FDA Plans To Shake Up Its Food Division
Meanwhile, Dairy Manufacturers Inc. has recalled some versions of the infant formulas Crecelac and Farmalac, sold in Texas, because they didn't meet FDA standards.
Reuters:
U.S. FDA Set To Reorganize Its Food Division Starting October
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it plans to restructure its food division starting in October helping it to oversee human food supply chains and agricultural products more efficiently. The regulatory body had come under fire over its slow response to the infant formula shortage in 2022. (5/30)
Food Safety News:
FDA's Reorganization Is Official
Consumer Reports and the National Association of Food and Drug Officials applaud the approval of the FDA’s reorganization plan, saying the move will help ensure the nation’s food supply is safe. “Consumers depend on the FDA to be effectively organized and governed to ensure our food is safe,” Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, said in a news release. “Today’s announcement is a major step forward, and much credit goes to (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf for facilitating the process to get to this point." (Beach, 5/31)
Also —
Fox Business:
Infant Formula Recalled For Not Complying With FDA Regulations
Crecelac and Farmalac-branded infant formula is being recalled after being placed on shelves without proper evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA notified the company after realizing Dairy Manufacturers didn't submit the required pre-market notification. "Parents and caregivers should understand that the products have not been evaluated by FDA to determine whether they meet U.S. food safety and nutritional standards," the recall notice read. (Genovese, 5/28)