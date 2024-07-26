After Trump Election, A Rise In Poor Birth Outcomes For Women Of Color
The findings are "likely explained by a combination of stress and policy impacts," the study's lead author says. Meanwhile, Nature Medicine examines how politics affects a person's physical and mental well-being. Also, a look at what a Kamala Harris administration might do for science.
Berkeley News:
After Trump's Election, Women Of Color Had More Underweight, Premature Babies, Study Finds
In the two years after Trump was elected, there was a significant increase in the number of non-white women in the U.S. who gave birth to children who were premature or underweight, researchers report in a study published today in the journal Demography. The increase in underweight and premature births was especially pronounced for children born to Black mothers, the study found. “Elections matter to health in enduring ways,” said Paola D. Langer, a postdoctoral fellow at the campus’s Goldman School of Public Policy and study’s first author. (Pohl, 7/25)
Nature Medicine:
Anxiety, Depression, Headaches — Is Political Polarization Bad For Your Health?
As growing evidence shows that engagement with politics is associated with worsening mental and physical health, a bumper election year and increasing polarization could affect millions. (Makri, 7/26)
Also —
Nature:
What Kamala Harris’s Historic Bid For The US Presidency Means For Science
The daughter of a scientist and a supporter of diversity in STEM, Harris as a potential candidate has stirred optimism among scientists. (Kozlov, Lenharo and Tollefson, 7/22)
Stat:
A Look At Kamala Harris' Mother, A Noted Breast Cancer Researcher
As Vice President Kamala Harris emerges as the likely Democratic candidate in the U.S. presidential race, her background on health care issues ranging from reproductive rights to drug pricing is attracting more attention. A look at the life and work of Harris’ late mother, the prominent breast cancer researcher Shyamala Gopalan, offers insights into the personal connections that have shaped Harris’ views on health and medicine. (Rajeev, 7/26)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?': Harris In The Spotlight
For the 2024 campaign, Joe Biden is out, and Kamala Harris is in. As the vice president makes moves toward the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, health policy is resurging as a campaign issue. Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Stephanie Armour of KFF Health News, and Rachel Cohrs Zhang of Stat join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these issues and more. (Rovner, 7/25)