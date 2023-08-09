Air Pollution Tied To Rise In Antibiotic Resistance; Tylenol Lawsuits Continue
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
Study Links Air Pollution To Rising Antibiotic Resistance Levels
A new study led by scientists in China and the United Kingdom suggests that curbing air pollution could help mitigate the impact of antibiotic resistance. (Dall, 8/8)
CIDRAP:
UK Releases Recommendations For Fall COVID Boosters
The United Kingdom's vaccine advisory group today announced its recommendations for the updated COVID-19 vaccines that will roll out in the fall, which focus on people ages 65 and older and others at higher risk for severe disease. (Schnirring, 8/8)
Reuters:
BioNTech Reduces Drug Development Spend As COVID Vaccine Sales Plunge
Germany's BioNTech, Pfizer's partner on COVID-19 vaccines, cut its drug development budget for this year after quarterly revenues were hurt by a plunge in pandemic-related demand. (Burger and Weiss, 8/7)
Reuters:
Kenvue Can't Ask Appeals Court To Toss Tylenol Autism Claims, Judge Rules
Kenvue Inc cannot immediately appeal a federal judge's order allowing lawsuits claiming that its popular over-the-counter painkiller Tylenol can cause autism in children of mothers who take it during pregnancy, the judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan on Thursday ruled that Kenvue, formerly Johnson & Johnson's consumer health unit, had not shown any basis for allowing the unusual step of an appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals before final judgment in the case. (Pierson, 8/4)
CIDRAP:
Merck Announces Positive Trial Data For Pneumococcal Vaccine Candidate
Pharmaceutical company Merck last week announced positive topline results from two phase 3 trials of its investigational 21-valent pneumococcal vaccine. The vaccine, V116, covers the 21 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae that are responsible for 85% of invasive pneumococcal disease in adults ages 65 years and older and includes 8 serotypes that represent adult pneumococcal disease and are not currently covered by pneumococcal vaccines. If approved, it would be the first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine specifically designed for adults. (Dall, 8/2)