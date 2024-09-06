Alaska Law Stipulating Only Doctors Can Perform Abortions Is Struck Down

In the ruling, the judge notes nurse practitioners and physician assistants are just as capable at providing time-sensitive care as licensed doctors in the largely rural state. Separately, lawmakers would like the FDA to focus on tampon safety after toxic metals were discovered in several brands.

The Hill: Alaska Judge Strikes Down Law Saying Only Doctors Can Provide Abortions

A state judge in Alaska struck down a law prohibiting anyone other than a licensed physician from performing abortions. Superior Court Judge Josie Garton ruled Wednesday the law imposed a substantial burden on patients’ fundamental privacy rights to make reproductive health decisions. The Alaska Supreme Court previously found the right to privacy in the state’s constitution also applies to abortion rights. (Weixel, 9/5)

More abortion news from Florida, Missouri, and Texas —

The New York Times: Florida Health Agency Targets Abortion Rights Ballot Measure

The Florida agency charged with regulating health care providers, including abortion clinics, publicly opposed a proposed ballot amendment that would guarantee abortion rights, a move that critics say is unethical and also, perhaps, a violation of state law. “Florida Is Protecting Life,” reads the top of a website by the Agency for Health Care Administration. “Don’t let the fearmongers lie to you.” ... The website seems to be an aggressive move by the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis against the ballot measure. (Mazzei and Zernike, 9/5)

Missouri Independent: Judge Calls Missouri's Characterization Of Abortion Amendment ‘Unfair’ And ‘Misleading’

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has been ordered to remove his characterization of an abortion rights amendment from his government website after a judge deemed it was unfair and violated state statute. A Cole County judge on Thursday ruled that Ashcroft’s “fair ballot language” summary of the reproductive rights amendment, also known as Amendment 3, was “unfair, inaccurate, insufficient and misleading.” (Spoerre, 9/5)

Reuters: Texas Sues To Block Biden Rule Protecting Privacy For Women Who Get Abortions

Texas sued the Biden administration in an effort to block a new rule that seeks to protect the privacy of women living in states that ban abortion who travel out of state for the procedure. In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Lubbock, Texas, the state is asking a federal judge to strike down the rule, which prohibits healthcare providers and insurers from giving state law enforcement authorities information about reproductive healthcare that is legal where it was provided. (Pierson, 9/5)

On abortion travel and training —

AP: New Mexico Starts Building Abortion Clinic To Serve Neighboring States

Construction is getting underway on a state-funded reproductive health and abortion clinic in southern New Mexico that will cater to local residents and people who travel from neighboring states such as Texas and Oklahoma with major restrictions on abortion, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday. Construction of the clinic will draw upon $10 million in state funding that was set aside by the governor under a 2022 executive order. New Mexico has one of the country’s most liberal abortion-access laws. (Lee, 9/5)

Politico: One Doctor's Odyssey To Obtain Abortion Training — At Any Cost

The doctor is one of many residents across the country who have gone out of state for training in abortion since Dobbs. Most of them are OBGYN residents who are required to have that experience but are unable to get it in their home states. A smaller group are those, like the doctor, who have opted to do so in addition to their required medical training. Her experience is just one glimpse into the challenges these residents encounter as they try to cover as much as ground as possible on an expedited timeline out of state — and supports medical experts’ fears that shortcomings in post-Dobbs training alternatives could affect the skills of many doctors. (Ollstein, 9/6)

On 'pregnancy centers' —

The Boston Globe: Attleboro Women’s Clinic Sues Crisis Pregnancy Center Next Door

A women’s health care center in Attleboro is accusing an unlicensed crisis pregnancy center that opened next door of trying to mislead its patients and persuade them not to have abortions, even stealing contact information and giving women false information about appointments. A lawsuit filed Thursday ... alleges that Attleboro Women’s Health Center, ... broke computer fraud, consumer protection, and wiretapping laws in its efforts to block abortions, court records show. (Fox, 9/5)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Thrive St. Louis Leader Accused Of Abusive Behavior

For years, Tricia Leu was practically the face of ThriVe St. Louis, a Christian nonprofit group that uses millions of dollars in state funds and donations to operate St. Louis-area pregnancy centers that offer alternatives to abortions. She had a compelling story. When she was a sex worker in St. Louis and struggling with drug addiction, Tricia became pregnant by a customer in 2007. Unsure she wanted an abortion but feeling trapped in a dangerous lifestyle, Tricia looked for help and found ThriVe. (Munz, 9/5)

Other reproductive health news —

NPR: Lawmakers Ask FDA To Address Tampon Safety After Heavy Metal Study

Lawmakers are calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to do more to address concerns about the ingredients in tampons after a study released earlier this summer found toxic metals in products from over a dozen popular brands. Members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus called on the FDA to “review and improve the current safety standards for tampons” in a letter sent to Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf on Thursday. (Treisman, 9/5)

