Although Still A Threat, Mpox Isn’t A Global Health Emergency, WHO Says

The Africa CDC did not lower its public health emergency status for mpox. Plus, the Democratic Republic of Congo is under strain to contain Ebola and other diseases after the U.S. cut aid. Other U.S. health threats are about bird flu, N meningitidis conjunctivitis, salmonella, and listeria.

Bloomberg: WHO Ends Mpox Global Health Emergency, Calls For Vigilance

Mpox is no longer a global health emergency, but more needs to be done to eradicate the sometimes deadly virus that causes unsightly, painful rashes, the World Health Organization said. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lowered the global alert level on mpox, previously known as monkeypox, more than a year after declaring the spread of the virus an extraordinary event. (Kew, 9/5)

NBC News: China Battles Mosquito-Borne Virus With Covid-Era Methods As U.S. Issues Travel Warning

For nearly two months, health officials in southern China have been waging war on mosquitos, reviving top-down tactics from the country’s zero-Covid playbook. ... While no locally acquired cases have been reported in U.S. states or territories since 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel health notice in August urging “enhanced precaution” amid chikungunya outbreaks in China’s Guangdong province and four other countries. (Mackey Frayer and Guo, 9/6)

Bloomberg: Ebola Outbreak In DR Congo Tests Global Response After US Aid Cuts

Ebola is one of the deadliest diseases on Earth, with a fatality rate as high as 90%. It’s among a handful of illnesses so dangerous that governments consider them threats to national security. The Democratic Republic of Congo declared an outbreak on Sept. 4 after 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths were reported. Health services in the country have been under strain this year as the US government’s decision to cut funding for international aid, and worsening conflict in the country’s east, complicate efforts to contain other diseases such as mpox, cholera and measles. (Kew and Gale, 9/5)

AP: Radioactive Metal At An Indonesia Industrial Site May Be Linked To Shrimp Recall

Contaminated metal at an industrial site in Indonesia may be the source of radioactive material that led to massive recalls of imported frozen shrimp, international nuclear safety officials say, as efforts are underway to halt more U.S.-bound shipments. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that officials are in “constant contact” with Indonesian nuclear regulators who have detected Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, at a processing plant that sent millions of pounds of shrimp to the U.S. (Aleccia, 9/5)

In other outbreaks and recalls —

CIDRAP: H5N1 Detected In Texas Dairy Herd; Researchers Can't Pinpoint Source Of California Child's Illness

After a month with no H5N1 avian flu detections in dairy cattle, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) today reported a positive test involving a herd from Texas, raising the nation's total since early 2024 to 1,079 infected herds in 17 states. The detection is Texas's first since May. (Schnirring, 9/5)

CIDRAP: Report Describes N Meningitidis Conjunctivitis Outbreak On US Military Base That Sickened 41

A study yesterday in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report describes an outbreak earlier this year of Neisseria meningitidisconjunctivitis of an unknown source among young military trainees living in dormitories on a Texas Air Force base. Officials at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland led the investigation of 41 N meningitidis conjunctivitis cases, which are uncommon in adults with healthy immune systems, on the 11,800-trainee base from February to May. (Van Beusekom, 9/5)

CBS News: Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Metabolic Meals Sickens More Than A Dozen People, 7 Hospitalized, CDC Says

A Salmonella outbreak linked to certain home delivery meals from Metabolic Meals has sickened more than a dozen people across 10 states, and seven had to be hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. ... People sickened lived in California, Missouri, Georgia, Minnesota, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Washington state, the CDC said. (Tabachnick, 9/5)

NBC News: Frozen Vegetables Sold In 6 States Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Frozen vegetables sold in six states were recalled over a possible listeria contamination. Endico Potatoes Inc. in Mount Vernon, New York, recalled its frozen peas and carrots, as well as its mixed vegetables, the company announced Wednesday. No illnesses have been reported, according to the announcement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Burke, 9/5)

