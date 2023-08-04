American Academy Of Pediatrics Reaffirms Position On Gender Treatments
The American Academy of Pediatrics says it continues to back gender-related medical care for children — treatments that have been banned in 19 states — but is commissioning a review of the latest research on effectiveness in youth.
The New York Times:
Medical Group Backs Youth Gender Treatments, But Calls For Research Review
The American Academy of Pediatrics backed gender-related treatments for children on Thursday, reaffirming its position from 2018 on a medical approach that has since been banned in 19 states. But the influential group of doctors also took an extra step of commissioning a systematic review of medical research on the treatments, following similar efforts in Europe that found uncertain evidence for their effectiveness in adolescents. (Ghorayshi, 8/3)
In news from Florida about gender and health —
Tampa Bay Times:
Florida Veered From Norms To Strip Transgender Care From Medicaid, Records Show
Days before a state agency began researching whether transgender medical care for Floridians should be covered by Medicaid, officials started lining up experts known for going against the scientific mainstream. (Mahoney and Ellenbogen, 8/2)
Florida Today:
Permanent Rules On Transgender Health To Be Made By End Of Year, Board Of Medicine Says
Doctors from the state Board of Medicine and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted Thursday to wait until later this year to create permanent rules for transgender health care in Florida. During an hour-long joint meeting of the boards, held in Orlando Thursday afternoon, doctors voted unanimously on the delay and discussed how to move forward with establishing rules governing gender-affirming care for both transgender adults and minors in the state. (Walker, 8/3)
USA Today:
Florida Effectively Bans AP Psychology Over Gender, Sexuality Unit
Florida superintendents were advised Thursday by the state to nix their Advanced Placement Psychology classes unless they exclude any topics related to gender or sexuality, according to The College Board, which oversees the AP program. ... "We are sad to have learned that today the Florida Department of Education has effectively banned AP Psychology in the state by instructing Florida superintendents that teaching foundational content on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under state law," the College Board said. "The state has said districts are free to teach AP Psychology only if it excludes any mention of these essential topics." (Goñi-Lessan, 8/3)
From Indiana, Oklahoma, and Missouri —
The Hill:
Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Granting Indiana Transgender Students Access To Restrooms
A federal appeals court this week upheld a lower court ruling that transgender students in Indiana must have access to school restrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity. (Migdon, 8/3)
The Hill:
Oklahoma Governor Signs Order Targeting Transgender Rights
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed an executive order Tuesday directing state agencies to adopt narrow definitions of “male” and “female” in a move that will roll back legal protections for transgender people in the state. (Migdon, 8/2)
NPR:
A Family Caught Up In Missouri's Fight Over Transgender Issues Moves Out Of State
One Missouri family talks about their decision to move to Colorado, before laws restricting transgender health care and youth sports go into effect at the end of the month. (Arena, 8/3)