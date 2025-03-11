Amid Growing Measles Outbreak, RFK Jr. Touts Unconventional Theories

The New York Times examines the full Fox News interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during which he offered unscientific information about prevention and treatment.

The New York Times: Kennedy Links Measles Outbreak To Poor Diet And Health, Citing Fringe Theories

In a sweeping interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health and human services secretary, outlined a strategy for containing the measles outbreak in West Texas that strayed far from mainstream science, relying heavily on fringe theories about prevention and treatments. He issued a muffled call for vaccinations in the affected community, but said the choice was a personal one. He suggested that measles vaccine injuries were more common than known, contrary to extensive research. (Rosenbluth, 3/10)

The Washington Post: NIH To Terminate Or Limit Grants Related To Vaccine Hesitancy And Uptake

The National Institutes of Health will cancel or cut back dozens of grants for research on why some people are reluctant to be vaccinated and how to increase acceptance of vaccines, according to an internal email obtained by The Washington Post on Monday. The email, titled “required terminations — 3/10/25,” shows that on Monday morning, the agency “received a new list … of awards that need to be terminated, today. It has been determined they do not align with NIH funding priorities related to vaccine hesitancy and/or uptake.” (Johnson and Achenbach, 3/10)

NPR: RFK's Claims On Vaccine Advisers' Conflicts Of Interest Don't Check Out

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to purge conflicts of interest from the government agencies he's now in charge of, alleging close ties between employees and the pharmaceutical industry. In his confirmation hearings for the role, he took aim at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee that plays a key role in setting policies around vaccine schedules and access, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP. (Huang, 3/11)

More on the measles outbreaks —

NBC News: In West Texas' Measles Outbreak, Families Forgo Conventional Medicine Along With Vaccines

The building where hundreds of families are lining up for measles care amid a fast-growing outbreak in West Texas looks more like an abandoned car dealership than a doctor’s office. There’s no signage, nothing saying “Open” or indicating office hours. But nearly every day, dozens of pickup trucks from all over Gaines County fill the parking lot, squeezing into any available space. (Edwards and Zadrozny, 3/10)

The Baltimore Sun: It Could Be Weeks Before Maryland's Measles Exposure Is Fully Known

It will likely be weeks before public health agencies know the full extent of measles exposure in Virginia and Maryland following the discovery of an infected person living in Howard County, officials said. (Gluck, 3/10)

In other news about HHS Chief Robert Kennedy Jr. —

Bloomberg: Senators Say Kennedy Must Disclose Details On Drugmaker Meetings

Three senators are calling on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to disclose what he and President Donald Trump discussed with drugmakers during closed-door conversations. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden and Bernie Sanders sent a letter dated March 10 to Kennedy, who is a longtime critic of the pharmaceutical industry. They accused him of attending “unofficial, million-dollar dinners” with industry executives at Mar-a-Lago. (Muller and Garde, 3/10)

