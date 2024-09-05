Animals Farmed For Fur In China Test Positive For Myriad Concerning Viruses

Of the 125 viruses found in 461 diseased animals, 39 had a higher potential of infecting other species, researchers found. Meanwhile, a new MRNA-based vaccine to combat mpox might be coming soon.

Bloomberg: Potential Outbreak-Causing Viruses Found In China’s Animals Farmed For Fur

Novel and potentially dangerous viruses, including coronaviruses and influenza, are harbored in raccoon dogs, mink and other animals farmed for fur in China, scientists found in the first in-depth investigation of the seldom-studied critters. Researchers scoured for viruses in the lungs, intestines and other tissues of 461 individual fur animals that were found dead due to disease across China. They identified 125 virus species, including 36 that were novel and 39 at potentially-high risk of crossing the species barrier, including spilling over to infect humans. (Gale, 9/5)

On mpox —

Stat: Moderna Reports Encouraging Results On Its MRNA-Based Mpox Vaccine

The emergence of a second mpox outbreak in which the virus is spreading from person-to-person, as well as a sharp increase in overall cases of the disease in several African countries, is straining the world’s capacity to make and distribute vaccine to battle the threat. New options are needed, and a study published Wednesday suggests another may be on the horizon. (Branswell, 9/4)

Bloomberg: Mpox Vaccines To Start Arriving In Congo Thursday, WHO Head Says

The World Health Organization expects mpox vaccines will arrive in the Democratic Republic of Congo Thursday as a lethal outbreak of the disease that’s become a global health emergency spreads. The shots are a donation from the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response unit, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus told reporters Wednesday. (Kew, 9/4)

Other outbreaks and health threats —

Wyoming Public Radio: Anthrax Detected In Multiple Beef Herds And A Dead Moose In Carbon County

Anthrax has been detected in multiple beef herds in Carbon County near Elk Mountain. The State Veterinary Laboratory confirmed the cattle diagnosis late afternoon on Aug. 31. A dead moose in the area also tested positive for the bacterial disease, according to lab results received by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on Sept. 3. The Wyoming Livestock Board says these are the first confirmed cases of anthrax in Wyoming cattle since the 1970s. Game and Fish says the last confirmed case in wildlife occurred in 1956 in Sublette County. (Ouellet, 9/4)

New Hampshire Public Radio: How To Stay Safe From Triple E And Other Mosquito-Borne Illnesses In New Hampshire

There’s been a lot of attention on mosquito-borne illnesses in recent weeks, after a Hampstead man died from eastern equine encephalitis, also known as Triple E. The rare but serious virus has also been detected in several animals – including multiple batches of mosquitoes – across the state. Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist, says it’s not uncommon for these viruses to peak every few years — and Triple E, in particular, is especially active this season. (9/5)

NPR: State Fairs Pose Risk For Spread Of Bird Flu, Caution Experts

Between July and October states across the country hold their annual state fairs. The events are known for things like Ferris wheels and corn dogs, sculptures made entirely from butter and the biggest pig in the state. But state fairs can also be places where it’s easier to spread disease – bringing humans and animals from farms across the state into close contact. That’s of particular concern this year, as H5N1 or bird flu infections have been confirmed in dairy cattle in 14 U.S. states, including in California as of last Thursday. (Thorp, 9/4)

Central Florida Public Media: A Tale Of Two (Invasive) Lizards: UF Scientists Explore A Unique Public Health Connection

As a battle for territory unfolds between two species of lizards invasive to Florida, a team of University of Florida scientists is trying to determine what it could mean for public health. (Duerig, 9/4)

