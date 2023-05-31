Anti-Hunger Groups Condemn Punitive Work Requirements In Debt Deal
NBC News says Republicans argue that expanding SNAP work requirements will push people to get jobs, but anti-hunger advocates say such measures don't impact participants' employment and merely punish them by taking away food. Other new outlets report on the debt deal's progress.
NBC News:
Anti-Hunger Advocates Slam The Expanded Work Requirements For SNAP Participants Included In The Debt Limit Deal
While Republicans say the expanded work requirements would help people get jobs, anti-hunger advocates argue that requirements should be eliminated altogether, citing research that indicates they don’t have a measurable effect on participants’ employment. “It’s not doing anything to help them, to help the economy. It’s just a punitive way to take food away from people,” said Ellen Vollinger, the SNAP director for the Food Research & Action Center, an anti-hunger group. (Chuck and McCorvey, 5/30)
The Wall Street Journal:
Debt-Ceiling Deal Raises Age Of Americans Who Must Work For Food Aid
Some older adults would be required to work to get food aid under the federal debt-limit deal set for congressional votes this week, while others would be newly exempt from having to find a job, in one of the more controversial provisions of the compromise agreement. The deal struck by President Biden and House GOP negotiators over the weekend would raise the age to 54, up from 49, for able-bodied, low-income adults without dependents who would be required to work at least 80 hours a month to receive food aid. (Peterson, 5/31)
The Hill:
Debt Ceiling Bill Clears Key Procedural Hurdle To Advance To House Floor
Adoption of the rule allows the debt limit bill to advance to the floor for debate and a vote on Wednesday, just five days before the June 5 deadline. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. could default on its debts by that day if the borrowing limit is not raised. It also marks a procedural victory for congressional leaders, who are working to rally support for the legislation ahead of Wednesday’s vote. A number of conservatives and some liberal House lawmakers have announced plans to vote against the bill, upping pressure on leaders to corral enough votes for the legislation to cross the finish line on Wednesday. (Schnell, 5/30)
Politico:
Senate Braces For Last-Minute Conservative Demands On Debt Deal
Kevin McCarthy and Joe Biden achieved what once looked improbable: A bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling. Now any one senator has the leverage to bring the country right to the brink of default. After the House’s planned Wednesday vote to raise the debt ceiling through 2024, the Senate will have only days before the June 5 deadline. And Senate leaders may have to do procedural acrobatics to clear the bill through their chamber in time to keep financial markets and everyday Americans comfortable. (Everett and Diaz, 5/30)