Anti-Trans Law Controversy Deepens In Montana House

News outlets report on a political storm in Montana that began after the only transgender lawmaker protested an anti-trans law: State Rep. Zooey Zephyr has been silenced by GOP lawmakers in the House since then, causing public protests that led to a cancellation of a House session Tuesday.

The New York Times: Montana House Cancels Session Amid Standoff With Transgender Lawmaker

Disputing criticism that they had silenced Montana’s only transgender lawmaker, Republican leaders abruptly canceled a session of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, a day after heated protests led to arrests in the House chamber. In a brief news conference, Speaker Matt Regier blamed the lawmaker, Representative Zooey Zephyr, for the standoff, saying that she was not following House rules. “The only person who is silencing Representative Zephyr is Representative Zephyr,” he said. (Robbins and Fortin, 4/25)

The 19th: Lawmakers Are Being Silenced For Speaking Out Against Anti-Trans Bills

State Rep. Zooey Zephyr stood on the Montana House floor, holding her microphone in the air. Protesters’ chants echoed as they demanded she be allowed to speak. Police officers, some carrying batons, removed her supporters. Seven people were arrested. Monday’s protest came after days in which Zephyr has been prevented from speaking on the House floor after she denounced Republicans for supporting anti-transgender legislation. (Rummler, 4/25)

In updates on transgender health care in Texas —

The Texas Tribune: Trans Texans’ Access To Transition-Related Care Threatened By Senate Bill

Transgender Texans of all ages could have their access to transition-related medical treatments severely limited — or effectively ended — under a bill the Texas Senate preliminary approved Tuesday. (Nguyen, 4/25)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Agency's Employees Told To Dress Based On 'Biological Gender'

A memo sent to Texas Department of Agriculture employees last week told employees at the department to dress "in a manner consistent with their biological gender." Employees who don't follow the new rules could be disciplined or fired, according to the memo. Advocates for LGBTQ people in Texas said the directive appears to target transgender people and could run afoul of federal anti-discrimination laws. (Wayne Ferguson, 4/25)

From Florida, Oregon, and elsewhere —

Truthout: Florida Passes Bill That Allows For “Legal Kidnapping” Of Transgender Children

The Florida House of Representatives has approved a bill that would allow state courts to intervene in custody disputes and remove transgender children who are receiving gender-affirming care from supportive families with whom they live. In extreme circumstances, legal experts say this may even “involve the state taking physical custody of a child.” SB 254 would classify gender-affirming care for transgender youth as a form of “serious physical harm,” which could be cited during a custody enforcement hearing to allow unsupportive parents to take “physical custody of [the] child.” The amended bill, which originally passed on April 4 by a vote of 27 to 12, now returns to the Senate. (McNeill, 4/25)

AP: Cosmetic To Critical: Blue States Help Trans Health Coverage

For most of her life in New Mexico, Christina Wood felt like she had to hide her identity as a transgender woman. So six years ago she moved to Oregon, where she had readier access to the gender-affirming health care she needed to live as her authentic self. Once there, Wood, 49, was able to receive certain surgeries that helped her transition, but electrolysis, or permanent hair removal, wasn’t fully covered under the state’s Medicaid plan for low-income residents. Paying out-of-pocket ate up nearly half her monthly income, but it was critical for Wood’s mental health. (Rush, 4/26)

Fox News: Transgender Swimming Pioneer Dismisses 'Biological Advantage' For Trans Female Athletes, Cites Michael Phelps

Schuyler Bailar, the first openly transgender NCAA athlete who swam on the men’s team at Harvard University during the 2018-19 season, dismissed the argument that transgender female athletes have an advantage over biological females when it comes to sports. Bailar hosted former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas on his "Dear Schuyler" podcast on Monday and in his closing monologue argued that the talk about biological differences in sports when it comes to men is celebrated but when it comes to women and transgender women it is policed and legislated. Bailar used Michael Phelps and Caster Semenya as his examples. (Gaydos, 4/26)

