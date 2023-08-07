Appeal Blocks Medical Complications Exemption From Texas Abortion Ban
The Texas attorney general issued a late-night appeal resulting in a suspension of an earlier injunction from Travis County Judge Jessica Mangrum. This had, for a short while, exempted people with medically complicated pregnancies from Texas' punitive abortion ban.
Texas AG Appeal Pauses Abortion Ruling From ‘Activist Austin Judge’
A late-night appeal from the Texas Attorney General’s office has paused an injunction that exempted people with medically complicated pregnancies from the state’s abortion ban. The state appealed directly to the Texas Supreme Court to stop “an activist Austin judge’s attempt to override Texas abortion laws,” First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster said in a statement. The stay of the injunction will remain in effect until the Texas Supreme Court makes a decision on the appeal. (Wolf, 8/5)
Texas Abortion Bans Back In Place After State Appeals Judge's Order
"Texas pro-life laws are in full effect," the attorney general's office said in a press release on Saturday. "This judge's ruling is not." (McCammon and Bowman, 8/5)
Ohioans vote Tuesday in a special election with big implications for abortion rights —
Fall Abortion Battle Propels Huge Early Voter Turnout For An Ohio Special Election This Week
A hastily called summer special election over a Republican-pushed measure that would make it harder for Ohio voters to pass future constitutional amendments, including one on the November ballot to guarantee abortion rights, has driven off-the-charts early turnout before Tuesday’s final day of voting. Early turnout has been so heavy that some election offices are straining to manage the load and trying to recruit additional poll workers. (Hendrickson, 8/4)
What To Expect In Ohio's Special Election
The battle over abortion rights looms over an Ohio ballot measure that will be put to voters statewide on Tuesday. Known simply as Issue 1, the proposal would raise the threshold needed to amend the state’s constitution from a simple majority of the state’s voters to 60%. It would also increase the petitioning requirements to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot. Although the text of the proposal does not specifically address abortion, the issue has quickly become a proxy for the nationwide debate over reproductive rights that was reignited last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. (Yoon, 8/4)
In other abortion news from Illinois and Maine —
Judge Blocks Illinois Law Targeting Crisis Pregnancy Centers, Calling It A Violation Of The First Amendment
A federal judge Thursday temporarily blocked a new Illinois law that targeted crisis pregnancy centers, saying it violated free speech. U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston, who was appointed by former President Trump, called the law "painfully and blatantly a violation of the First Amendment." (Stimson, 8/5)
‘We’re Losing’: Texts Show Maine Democrats Scrambling To Save Abortion Bill
It was 10 hours before the Maine House of Representatives held its first vote on a key abortion bill, and uncertainty was creeping in for Democrats. “I am conflicted on 1619,” Rep. Deqa Dhalac, D-South Portland, texted Assistant House Majority Leader Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, referencing the number of a bill that would allow doctors to perform abortions they deem necessary after the state’s viability cutoff around 24 weeks. “OK, what do you need?” Cloutier asked Dhalac. (Kobin, 8/7)