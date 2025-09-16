Applications Now Open For HHS’ Rural Health Transformation Program
States have until Nov. 5 to apply for the $50 billion included in the sweeping tax bill, which also cut $960 billion in Medicaid funding. The program was established to maintain access to services, but hospitals and providers worry it will not be enough.
Modern Healthcare:
Rural Health Transformation Program Applications Open
The Health and Human Services Department has opened applications for $50 billion rural healthcare funding included in the sweeping tax law President Donald Trump enacted in July. States will have through Nov. 5 to apply for the Rural Health Transformation Program, and CMS will announce funding levels for states by the end of the year. States should identify specific rural health challenges and possible solutions, according to an HHS news release. (Early, 9/15)
U.S. News & World Report:
Will The $50 Billion Rural Health Fund Be Enough To Offset Medicaid Cuts?
Rural health providers are skeptical that federal Medicaid cuts will be offset by a $50 billion fund – the implementation of which is already off to a rocky start. (Mathur-Ashton, 9/15)
Axios:
New Clinic Closings Reignite Fears About Rural Care
A string of recent rural health clinic closures is threatening to further reduce access to care in outlying areas as health systems brace for cuts in the in the Republican budget law and grapple with inflation and workforce issues. The big picture: Rural health cutbacks already are a fact of life. But some of the latest closures are in anticipation of the nearly $1 trillion reduction in federal Medicaid spending that will in large part hit starting in 2027. (Goldman, 9/15)
On Affordable Care Act subsidies —
Politico:
Senate Republicans Ready Obamacare Rescue
A group of GOP senators are working on legislation to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies with policy changes designed to win over conservatives, according to four people granted anonymity to disclose private discussions. This group has gotten “technical assistance” from the Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over the subsidies, according to two of the sources. The Obamacare subsidies are set to expire at the end of this year. (Guggenheim and Carney, 9/15)
AP:
Shutdown Talk Heats Up As Democrats Insist On Stopping Health Care Cuts
A deadline looming, Congress charged Monday toward a federal government shutdown as Republicans brush back Democratic demands to save health care funding from cutbacks, while Democrats are flexing a newfound willingness to play hardball, even if it means closing offices and services. Republican leaders are ready to call the Democrats’ bluff, possibly as soon as this week, with a test vote before the end-of-the-month deadline to keep government running. (Freking and Mascaro, 9/15)