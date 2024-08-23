Arkansas Supreme Court Ruling Keeps Abortion Initiative Off The Ballot
The state's Supreme Court justices decided 4-3 to uphold Republican Secretary of State John Thurston's rejection of a ballot measure — saying that paperwork was not submitted on time — that would have put the question of expanding abortion access before voters this November.
The Washington Post:
In Narrow Ruling, Arkansas Supreme Court Keeps Abortion Off The Ballot
The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that abortion will not be on the ballot in November, upholding the state’s rejection of a petition to bring an abortion access measure before voters because organizers had failed to submit the required paperwork on time. In a narrow 4-3 ruling, the court’s majority sided with Secretary of State John Thurston (R), who in July rejected a petition submitted by Arkansans for Limited Government that carried over 100,000 signatures because the group had not submitted training certifications for paid canvassers it used. (Wu, 8/22)
On HPV and IVF —
NBC News:
Does HPV Affect Men's Fertility? Study Finds A Link To Sperm Quality
A new study from Argentinian researchers has found that the strains of HPV considered high risk because of their links to cancer were not only more common than low-risk strains in a small study population of men, they also appeared to pose a greater threat to sperm quality. The study, published Friday in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, found that high-risk HPV appears to suppress key components of the immune system in the male genital tract. (Ryan, 8/23)
ABC News:
HPV Vaccine Coverage Has Dropped Among Teens Since 2020, CDC Report Finds
The percentage of teenagers who were up to date on their human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines has fallen dramatically since 2020, according to new federal data released Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends children from ages 11 to 12 receive two doses of the HPV vaccine, given six to 12 months apart, although children can get the vaccine starting at age 9. (Kekatos, 8/22)
The Boston Globe:
IVF Has Become A Hot Topic At The DNC. In Mass., More Couples Use It To Conceive
Nowhere in the country are fertility treatments so successfully used as in Massachusetts, which almost four decades ago became the first state to require that insurers cover them. Indeed, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who has discussed her own use of assisted reproductive technology, told the Globe that she “felt lucky to live in Massachusetts.” (Nickerson, Bryars and Getahun-Hawkins, 8/22)