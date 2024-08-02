As Heat Deaths Rise, Air Conditioning Is A Health Necessity, Expert Says
Researchers examine energy inequality and the effect it has on public health. Meanwhile, Death Valley — already the hottest place on Earth — just registered the highest average July temperature ever recorded anywhere: 108.5 F. Other reports note that wildfires are causing unhealthy, smoky conditions across much of Colorado.
AP:
Heat Deaths Of People Without Air Conditioning, Often In Mobile Homes, Underscore Energy Inequity
Advocates say air conditioning is no longer a luxury but a public health and affordability issue. The growing number of people dying without sufficient cooling when outdoor temperatures rise underscores the necessity of air conditioning in areas affected by rising summer temperatures. (Snow, 8/2)
The Washington Post:
Death Valley Just Recorded The Hottest Month Ever Observed On The Planet
The hottest place on Earth just observed its hottest month. Death Valley, Calif., registered an average July temperature of 108.5 degrees, the highest monthly value ever recorded among thousands of weather stations around the globe, according to Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist based in Alaska. (Stillman, 8/1)
CBS News:
Wildfires Causing Smoky, Unhealthy Conditions In Much Of Colorado
Thursday was another hot, dry and smoky day for the Denver metro area. The unhealthy air quality is due to both local and out-of-state wildfire smoke. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council issued an Action Day due to the combination of wildfire smoke and ozone. This alert is in place through Friday afternoon. (Zanandrie and Ruch, 8/1)
Reuters:
Spanish Lab Sterilizes Mosquitoes As Climate Change Fuels Spread Of Dengue Fever
A Spanish laboratory is breeding and sterilizing thousands of tiger mosquitoes to fight dengue fever and other diseases as climate change encourages the invasive species to spread across Europe. Using an electron accelerator, the regional government-funded Biological Pest Control Centre in Valencia sterilizes and releases about 45,000 male mosquitoes every week so they can pair with females - whose bite transmits diseases among humans - and eventually reduce the overall mosquito population. (Manez and Garcia, 8/1)