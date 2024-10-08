As Humanity Reaches Peak Longevity, It’s Time To Rethink Retirement Age
Medical technology and research advances might not be giving the same boost they once did, a new study says. In other news, scientists take first images of waste-disposal mechanisms in living people's brains, with Alzheimer’s treatment implications. Plus: the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics.
AP:
Life Expectancy Is Hitting A Limit, Researchers Say
Humanity is hitting the upper limit of life expectancy, according to a new study. Advances in medical technology and genetic research — not to mention larger numbers of people making it to age 100 — are not translating into marked jumps in lifespan overall, according to researchers who found shrinking longevity increases in countries with the longest-living populations. “We have to recognize there’s a limit” and perhaps reassess assumptions about when people should retire and how much money they’ll need to live out their lives, said S. Jay Olshansky, a University of Illinois-Chicago researcher who was lead author of the study published Monday by the journal Nature Aging. (Stobbe, 10/7)
AP:
A Peek Inside Human Brain Shows A Way It Cleans Out Waste
A unique peek inside the human brain may help explain how it clears away waste like the kind that can build up and lead to Alzheimer’s disease. Brain cells use a lot of nutrients which means they make a lot of waste. Scientists have long thought the brain has special plumbing to flush out cellular trash, especially during sleep – they could see it happening in mice. But there was only circumstantial evidence of a similar system in people. Now researchers have finally spotted that network of tiny waste-clearing channels in the brains of living people, thanks to a special kind of imaging. (Neergaard, 10/7)
The Wall Street Journal:
Inflammaging Is Chronic, Stealthy and Can Be a Serious Threat to Your Health
A combination of inflammation and aging, the term describes a simmering form of inflammation—the immune system’s response to a perceived threat—that is chronic and low-grade, and builds stealthily as you age. It is associated with an increased risk of heart attack, cancer, Alzheimer’s and other conditions. Inflammaging happens to everyone to some degree as we age, and some people don’t develop much. But scientists say we should pay closer attention. More research is showing the damage it can cause. (Janin and McKay, 10/7)
Also —
The New York Times:
Nobel Physics Prize Awarded For Pioneering A.I. Research By 2 Scientists
John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for discoveries that helped computers learn more in the way the human brain does, providing the building blocks for developments in artificial intelligence. The award is an acknowledgment of A.I.’s growing significance in the way people live and work. With its ability to quickly make sense of vast amounts of data, machine learning that uses artificial neural networks already has a major role in scientific research, the Nobel committee said, including in physics, where it is used for the creation of “new materials with specific properties.” (Taylor, Metz and Miller, 10/8)