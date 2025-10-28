As States Prep To Sue Over Food Aid, Some In GOP Seek Separate SNAP Vote
Democrat-led states are petitioning for the government to tap an emergency fund to keep food aid flowing amid the shutdown — after the Trump administration said it would not do that. Meanwhile, a Texas grocer has a plan to help families in need; Connecticut issues emergency relief; and more.
Politico:
Democrats Plan To Sue Over Food Aid As GOP Splits On Legislative Patch
Dozens of Democratic attorneys general and governors are planning to sue President Donald Trump’s administration Tuesday over its decision to not tap emergency funds amid the government shutdown to keep food aid flowing to 42 million Americans next month, according to three people granted anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of a public announcement. (Hill, 10/27)
NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth:
H-E-B Donates Millions As SNAP Benefits Risk Disruption
H-E-B is donating $5 million to Texas food banks and $1 million to Meals on Wheels programs statewide. The San Antonio-based grocer announced the donations on Friday, days before federal SNAP programs were expected to go unfunded due to the ongoing government shutdown. WIC, TANF, Medicaid and CHIP are not currently affected by the shutdown, but the Texas Health and Human Services Commission said they are monitoring those programs for any changes. Approximately 3.5 million Texans relying on monthly SNAP benefits to help pay for groceries will not receive any assistance in November. (10/27)
The CT Mirror:
Facing Loss Of SNAP, CT Increases Funding For Foodshare
Connecticut’s first steps to mitigate the fast-approaching suspension of a federally funded food assistance program will be a $3 million emergency grant to nonprofit Connecticut Foodshare and an outreach campaign informing recipients of their nearest food pantry, Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday. (Pazniokas, 10/27)
Stat:
SNAP Benefit Cut-Off Dangerous For People With Chronic Illness
Millions of Americans are set to lose access to food benefits starting Saturday because of the government shutdown, with at least 25 states telling recipients they won’t receive checks for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in November. Health care experts warn that families will be forced to go hungry or make impossible choices between groceries and other basic needs like rent and medication, with potentially dire consequences. (Todd, 10/27)
ABC News:
Some Americans Prepare For Halt In SNAP Benefits: 'I’m Going To Have Hungry Kids'
About 42 million Americans are poised to lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits when federal funding comes to a halt on Nov. 1 amid the government shutdown. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it would not use emergency funds to help cover benefits and posted a message on its website over the weekend that "the well has run dry." (Kekatos, 10/27)
The Washington Post:
Beans And Rice, Foods That Won’t Go Bad: Creators Give Advice On Staying Fed If SNAP Benefits Stop
With a possible pause in SNAP benefits this weekend, content creators are giving advice on how to keep from going hungry by using pantry staples. (Kelly, 10/28)