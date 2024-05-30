Ascension’s Health Records Are Back Online In One Area After Cyberattack
The hospital system is still working to restore access in other areas and on its IT systems. Other news is on DocGo, liver transplant policy, Obamacare subsidies, and more.
Becker's Hospital Review:
Ascension Restores EHR In 1st Market After Cyberattack
St. Louis-based Ascension has restored access to its EHR in its first market following a May 8 ransomware attack. The 140-hospital system is largely still relying on paper records and manual procedures but is making progress on reinstating its IT systems, an Ascension spokesperson told Becker's. (Bruce, 5/29)
Modern Healthcare:
Dollar General Ends Mobile Health Clinic Program With DocGo
Dollar General said Wednesday it ended a pilot program with DocGo on mobile health clinics. Stopping the mobile clinics program was a mutual decision between Dollar General and DocGo made after "careful evaluation," a Dollar General spokesperson said in an emailed statement. The spokesperson did not provide additional details on why the companies ended the program. (Hudson, 5/29)
CNN:
New US Liver Transplant Policy Raises Cost And Equity Concerns, According To New Study
Changes to the policy that governs how liver transplants are allocated in the United States were meant to increase the number of transplants and make the process more equitable, but a new study raises concerns that it’s putting certain underserved communities at a greater disadvantage. (McPhillips, 5/29)
Stat:
Report: NIH-Funded Clinical Trials Often Miss Diversity Enrollment Goals
Clinical trials that the National Institutes of Health funds often enroll fewer Black patients and other underrepresented racial groups than they plan to, according to a study of 30 NIH-funded trials sampled by the HHS Office of Inspector General. (Wilkerson, 5/29)
Axios:
Health Care Groups Prep For Possible Trump Cuts To Programs
Health care lobbyists and conservative groups are stepping up preparations for what a second Trump presidency could mean for drug prices, health insurance subsidies and changes to health care entitlements. (Knight and Sullivan, 5/30)
Stat:
Value-Based Payment Gets New Attention. But What Does It Mean?
Nearly 20 years ago, policymakers had an epiphany: The health care system should pay for value instead of volume. Unfortunately, it’s now less clear than ever what value-based payment means, and whatever it is, it hasn’t lived up to the hype. (Wilkerson, 5/30)
KFF Health News:
Presidential Election Could Decide Fate Of Extra Obamacare Subsidies
When Cassie Cox ended up in the emergency room in January, the Bainbridge, Georgia, resident was grateful for the Obamacare insurance policy she had recently selected for coverage in 2024. Cox, 40, qualified for an Affordable Care Act marketplace plan with no monthly premium due to her relatively low income. And after she cut her hand severely, the 35 stitches she received in the ER led to an out-of-pocket expense of about $300, she said. “I can’t imagine what the ER visit would have cost if I was uninsured,” she said. (Miller, 5/30)